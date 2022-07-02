WWE makes debut in WCW’s old stomping grounds at MGM Grand tonight

WWE will be holding its first-ever live event inside the MGM Grand Garden Arena tonight, even though the location was not intended to be the original host of Money In The Bank.

Last year, WWE announced that MITB would be taking place from the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, but after moving only around 17,000 tickets, the decision was made to pull the plug and move the show to the much smaller location.

The T-Mobile Arena, the new state-of-the-art facility in Las Vegas, was already booked by the UFC and the Thomas & Mack Center hasn’t been used by the company since 2017.

The old, but iconic, MGM Grand Garden Arena was available as a replacement and in just a few days, WWE sold out the event as well with over 12,000 tickets, the third premium live event legit sell out in a row since WrestleMania.

The MGM Grand Garden Arena was also considered WCW’s place back in the day and instead WWE ran the Thomas & Mack Center. WCW hosted 10 shows at the location from 1996 until 2000, including five Halloween Havoc pay-per-views, Nitro and Thunder television tapings.

When AEW started, the company also used the MGM Grand Garden Arena to host its first live pay-per-view Double or Nothing 2019, a show which saw the arrival of Jon Moxley.

Throughout the years, the popular arena hosted many record-breaking combat sports events, including boxing shows featuring Mike Tyson, Tyson Fury, Oscar De La Hoya, Manny Pacquiao, Floyd Mayweather Jr, and others. The arena also hosted a total of 42 UFC live pay-per-views before the company moved to the T-Mobile Arena.