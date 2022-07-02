Theory wins Money in the Bank

Theory is your new Men’s Money In the Bank briefcase holder.

Tonight’s WWE Money In the Bank Premium Live Event was headlined by the Men’s MITB Ladder Match. Theory defeated Riddle, Sheamus, Drew McIntyre, Seth Rollins, Omos, Sami Zayn, and Madcap Moss to walk away with the briefcase. You can see clips from the match below.

Theory was not originally scheduled for Money In the Bank, but Adam Pearce introduced him before the match began. Michael Cole speculated on commentary that Vince McMahon was behind the late addition. As noted earlier, Theory dropped the WWE United States Title to Bobby Lashley in the second match of the night.

Theory can now cash-in the MITB contract for a guaranteed title shot of his choosing, at any time, any place, over the next year.