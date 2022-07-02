Spoiler: Former AEW talent debuts with Impact Wrestling

Over at tonight’s Impact tapings, Alan Angels made his Impact debut and took on Speedball Mike Bailey.

👇👇 Alan Angels made his IMPACT Wrestling debut at Tonight's TV Tapings in Atlanta. He faced Speedball Mike Bailey. Match to be aired on a upcoming episode more likely this Thursday. As in the chat! https://t.co/faaJ90tiRZ

— JCバスケス (JC Vazquez) 🇵🇷 (@JC1986_) July 3, 2022