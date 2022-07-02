MITB stats on all of tonight’s 14 competitors

14 WWE Superstars will step in the two Money In The Bank ladder matches tonight, with five of them experiencing this gimmick match for the first time.

In the men’s match, Drew McIntyre has the most experience and this will be his fifth MITB ladder match. He previously competed in 2010 twice, in 2019, and 2021. Unfortunately for him, he came up empty handed in his four previous occasions.

Fellow European Superstar Sheamus will be competing in his fourth ladder match. He previously took part in 2011, 2013, and 2015, and won the 2015 edition, successfully cashing in on Roman Reigns at the Survivor Series that same year.

Seth Rollins has competed in two previous MITB ladder matches so this will be his third one. He was in the 2014 and 2021 matches, won the 2014 edition, and then went on to cash in at the main event of WrestleMania 31, turning Lesnar vs Reigns in a triple threat match. He pinned Reigns for the title.

Sami Zayn will be in his third MITB ladder match, having previously competed in the 2016 and 2017 editions.

Riddle, Madcap Moss, and Omos are new to this gimmick match and will be competing for the first time.

WWE Hall Of Famer Kane and former WWE champion Kofi Kingston have the record number of appearances in the Money In The Bank ladder match, each appearing in seven different editions.

The women’s MITB ladder match is fairly new as it was only introduced for them in 2017. Five of the women competing tonight have previously been in the match, while two of them are new.

This will be Becky Lynch’s fourth appearance in the ladder match, making her the most experienced out of the bunch. Lynch previously wrestled twice in 2017 and then in 2018.

Alexa Bliss is in her third MITB ladder match, having competed in 2018 and 2021. She won the 2018 one and cashed in her briefcase that same night on Nia Jax, winning the title.

Asuka is also in her third match and competed in the 2020 and 2021 editions. She won the COVID-hit 2020 cinematic-version of the match and the next day Becky Lynch handed over her Raw Women’s title to her because she was pregnant.

Both Lacey Evans and Liv Morgan are in their second MITB ladder match, having competed in the 2020 and 2021 editions respectively.

Former NXT Women’s champion Raquel Rodriguez and Shotzi are new and this will be their first MITB ladder match for them.

The self-proclaimed B.O.A.T, Natalya, leads the pack when it comes to most appearances in Money In The Bank with five ladder matches to her name. Carmella comes in second with four. Both Superstars will be competing for the Smackdown and Raw Women’s titles respectively tonight.