MITB invades Las Vegas tonight, over night numbers for WWE Smackdown

Live tonight from the sold out MGM Grand Garden Arena at the MGM Grand Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas, Nevada, WWE presents the 2022 Money In The Bank premium live event on Peacock in the United States and WWE Network everywhere else. The full card is as follows:

Seth Rollins vs Drew McIntyre vs Sheamus vs Omos vs Sami Zayn vs Riddle vs Madcap Moss in the men’s MITB ladder match; Lacey Evans vs Alexa Bliss vs Liv Morgan vs Raquel Rodriguez vs Asuka vs Shotzi vs Becky Lynch in the women’s MITB ladder match; Bianca Belair vs Carmella for the Raw Women’s title; Ronda Rousey vs Natalya for the Smackdown Women’s title; The Usos vs The Street Profits for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team titles; Theory vs Bobby Lushly for the United States title.

The Kick-Off show will start at 7PM ET and will air on all WWE social media properties as well as Peacock and WWE Network.

– The preliminary numbers for last night’s WWE Smackdown…