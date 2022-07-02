Max Dupri introduces Maximum Male Models on Smackdown

Max Dupri’s Maximum Male Models have officially arrived on WWE SmackDown.

Dupri has teased the reveal of his models for a few weeks now, but he kept putting them off because he felt like Adam Pearce was not providing the proper working conditions for he and his models. Tonight’s SmackDown saw Dupri introduce his first two models with a red carpet cat-walk segment.

Dupri spoke from the ring while his two models came out at separate times, posing for photographers. The former Mace is now known as Macé, styled as “ma.cé” and pronounced My-Say. The former Mansoor is now known as Månsôör, styled as “mån.sôör” and pronounced as Man-Swah. They both have new looks and characters, which Dupri says are based on their love and passion for fashion.

Dupri called the red carpet walk a momentous occasion for his agency, which is based on passion and love, featuring the most virile and athletic men in all of fashion. Dupri praised ma.cé for his physique, and mån.sôör for his charisma, but fans responded with mostly boos.

The two models came back out together and posed for the photographers again. Dupri predicted that male fashionistas around the world will now be clamoring to join his agency, but they shouldn’t bother unless they have the qualities of ma.cé and mån.sôör. Dupri ended the segment by declaring that his first two models embody the creed of Maximum Male Models – to titillate the juices of your guilty pleasures. He thanked everyone and exited the ring to more boos as ma.cé and mån.sôör left from the stage.

Dupri is now billing himself as the CEO of Maximum Male Models. WWE called the former LA Knight up from WWE NXT in April, and began the new gimmick by having him cut in-ring promos before SmackDown tapings. Mansoor and Mace were eventually put with Dupri to test out the new stable during SmackDown dark matches. Knight made his official debut on the May 20 SmackDown, with the new Dupri name, and he has been building to tonight’s reveal ever since then. The original name they were using for the stable in those dark matches was Knight Model Management, and Mace was going by Mace The Face.

Dupri was originally signed to a WWE developmental deal from 2013-2014, but he was re-signed in 2021 following successful runs in Impact Wrestling and the NWA, and on the indies. While working for NXT 2.0 earlier this year, WWE officials were high-up on Dupri, and wanted to have him work as a manager due to his highly-acclaimed mic work. It’s been expected that he will only manage on the blue brand, and not wrestle, but that has not been confirmed.

Ma.cé had been teaming with T-BAR on the RAW brand, but he was sent to SmackDown in the WWE Draft last October. Since then he has worked just one TV match and that was the Thanksgiving Battle Royale on November 26. He defeated Erik and Ivar in separate April SmackDown dark matches, and lost to Ricochet in the May 6 SmackDown dark match. Mån.sôör has only wrestled two TV matches this year. He competed in the Fatal 4 Way Tag Team Match on the January 14 SmackDown, teaming with Cesaro, and then competed in the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal. Mansoor then returned to WWE live event action in late April, losing to WWE Intercontinental Champion Gunther at two shows.

There’s no word yet on when ma.cé and mån.sôör will make their in-ring returns, but it was announced that next Friday’s SmackDown will see Maximum Male Models reveal their 2022 Tennis Wear Collection.

Below are the related clips, full video and photos from tonight’s reveal, along with tweets from Dupri’s models:

Introducing the first client of Maximum Male Models: ma.cé#SmackDown pic.twitter.com/xryPgcS4ZN — WWE (@WWE) July 2, 2022

Introducing the next client for Maximum Male Models: mån.sôör #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/3thk1OcjJi — WWE (@WWE) July 2, 2022

ma.cé stands at 6 feet 8 inches tall 😳#SmackDown pic.twitter.com/NlN9UhdJkY — WWE (@WWE) July 2, 2022