LIVE COVERAGE OF TONIGHT’S WWE MONEY IN THE BANK EVENT

– The WWE Money In the Bank Kickoff pre-show opens live from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. Kayla Braxton welcomes us as we see one of the MITB briefcases hanging high above the ring, and ladders all over the arena while fans find their seats. Braxton is joined on the panel by WWE Hall of Famers Booker T and JBL, plus Peter Rosenberg and Kevin Patrick. They hype the current card for tonight’s MITB Premium Live Event. We go to a video package looking at some various stats, facts and highlights on the Money In the Bank Ladder Match. The panel discusses the Women’s MITB Ladder Match now. Booker believes Becky Lynch needs the win the most, but Raquel Rodriguez may be a problem for her.

Back from the break and we get a video package for tonight’s RAW Women’s Title match. The panel discusses the match and Booker predicts Bianca Belair to retain. Patrick and Rosenberg agree, but JBL is going with Carmella. We get a video on tonight’s match for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles next. The Street Profits interrupt the panel and Montez Ford stands on top of the table as they get the crowd riled up. The Profits are confident that they will win the titles tonight and then celebrate on the Vegas strip. Kayla mentions how it’s time to do predictions so The Profits might want to leave, but they decide to stay. Booker and JBL go with The Usos to retain, while Patrick and Rosenberg believe The Profits will win. We get a video package on Brock Lesnar vs. Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns in the Last Man Standing match at WWE SummerSlam now.

Back from a break and we get a video and discussion for the WWE United States Title match. JBL and Rosenberg predict Bobby Lashley to win, but Patrick picks Theory. Booker says he doesn’t think Theory will win, but he won’t lose either. Back from a break and we get a video package on tonight’s SmackDown Women’s Title match now. Booker and JBL go with Natalya to win, while Patrick and Rosenberg predict Ronda Rousey will retain. We get another break and then a discussion for tonight’s line-up. The panel sends us to a video package on the main event, and we see footage of Riddle training with Shinsuke Nakamura and discussing his plan for tonight. We get a brief discussion for tonight’s main event and that’s it for the Kickoff.

– The 2022 WWE Money In the Bank Premium Live Event opens up with a video package. We’re now live from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada as the pyro explodes. Jimmy Smith welcomes us to a sold out Money In the Bank. He’s joined at ringside by Corey Graves and Byron Saxton. They hype the show and we go right to the ring.

Women’s Money In the Bank Ladder Match: Raquel Rodriguez vs. Lacey Evans vs. Alexa Bliss vs. Liv Morgan vs. Asuka vs. Shotzi vs. Becky Lynch

We go to the ring for the Women’s Money In the Bank Ladder Match and out first comes Becky Lynch as Mike Rome does the introductions. Asuka is out next to another pop, followed by Liv Morgan. The ringside area is full of ladders and the briefcase is hanging high above the ring. Out next comes Raquel Rodriguez, followed by Lacey Evans, and then Shotzi. Alexa Bliss is out last.

The bell rings and everyone sizes each other up. Everyone goes to the floor except for Becky and Asuka. They go at it in the ring now while the others battle for ladders at ringside. Becky slides and kicks a ladder into Lacey on the floor. Asuka unloads on Becky int he ring, then knocks Shotzi off the apron with a Hip Attack, then levels Becky with a big kick. Asuka pulls a ladder from Shotzi and tries to stand it up but Becky drops her.

Becky also pulls a ladder in the ring as Raquel works over Shotzi at ringside. Becky slams a ladder over on Asuka but she dodges it. Asuka drops Lynch on a ladder, then drops Liv onto it with a knee to the face. Raquel comes in with a big boot to send Asuka out. Raquel tries to curl the ladder with Becky and Liv laying on it but barely can. Lacey tries but Raquel rocks her. Raquel presses a ladder and yells out. Lynch and Liv finally double team Raquel but she blocks their double suplex and sends them both flying onto a ladder with a double suplex of her own. Raquel drags a ladder in but Shotzi is hanging onto it. Raquel jabs a ladder but hits the turnbuckles when Shotzi moves.

Shotzi flies off the top with a crossbody to Bliss. Asuka, Shotzi and Evans triple team Raquel with a ladder. Shotzi drops Raquel face-first into a ladder rung with a DDT. Liv sends Shotzi to the floor with a high knee. Lacey slams Liv onto the leaning ladder that Raquel is still trapped in. Becky ends up on top while Asuka, Lacey and Liv are all flat on the leaning ladder Raquel is stuck in. Lynch flies off the top with a senton to everyone on the ladder. Bliss goes to the top and flips onto Asuka, Lynch and Liv.

Fans chant “this is awesome!” now as Bliss stands a ladder up. She climbs but Raquel pulls her down and they go at it. Bliss sends Raquel into a ladder with a hurricanrana. Bliss leans the corner ladder on Raquel to trap her under it. Asuka with a German suplex to Bliss. Shotzi attacks Asuka. Asuka slams Shotzi onto the leaning ladder Raquel is still laying under. Asuka climbs for the briefcase now but Lacey stops her. Lacey and Asuka meet up on the ladder now but Becky tips them over. They stay on their feet and both attack Becky. Lacey and Asuka go at it now and Evans hits a big uppercut. Lacey sends Lynch into the ladder and she goes to the floor. Lacey climbs for the briefcase now.

Shotzi and Lacey trade offense now. They both climb up a ladder and Shotzi has her hand on the briefcase. Evans knocks her to the mat with a big right hand. Evans grabs the briefcase but Raquel climbs up and they fight at the top now on the same side of the ladder. Liv meets them on the other side and she fights. Liv grabs the briefcase but she can’t take it down. Liv flips over the top of the ladder and hits a big Sunset Powerbomb to bring Evans to the mat. Fans chant “holy shit!” now.

Raquel is close but can’t grab the briefcase. Shotzi turns Raquel upside down in the ladder rungs and works her over. Bliss climbs the ladder but Shotzi puts her on her shoulders. They accidentally fall into the ladder and it twists as Bliss lands awkwardly on it. Shotzi stands a ladder back up and climbs. Lynch climbs up and slams Shotzi’s face into the ladder a few times, sending her to the mat. Lynch climbs back down so she can re-position the ladder. Lynch climbs up but Shotzi yanks her off by one leg, sending her face-first into the mat. Shotzi lays Lynch on a ladder and then goes to the top. Shotzi goes for her big senton but Becky moves and Shotzi lands on the steel.

Asuka kicks Becky and climbs up but Raquel pulls her off. Asuka pulls Raquel off. Asuka falls into the ladder and knocks it over. Asuka and Raquel tangle and Asuka pulls her to the floor. Raquel sends Asuka into the ring post and she goes down. Raquel clears off the announce table and uses a ladder to bridge from the apron to the announce table. Asuka gets back up and attacks. Raquel fights back and tries twice to put Asuka through the announce table but Asuka keeps fighting. Asuka finally catches Raquel in an armbar on the floor. Raquel powers back up for a powerbomb but Asuka slides out once again. Asuka with another flying armbar.

Lynch comes over and attacks, knocking Asuka onto the ladder bridge. Lynch drops Raquel next. Lynch sees the tall ladder and smiles as fans go wild for her. Lynch pulls the ladder over and climbs up. Lynch leaps from halfway up the ladder, landing on Asuka and the ladder bridge with a big senton. They both hit hard and fall to the floor. Fans chant “this is awesome!” again. Raquel gets up and brings a ladder in, where Shotzi also has a ladder. Lacey is also bringing a ladder in, as is Bliss. Bliss decks Raquel and stomps her. Shotzi climbs but Evans pulls her off and slams her face into the mat. Shotzi and Raquel climb the same ladder and brawl up top. Evans and Bliss do the same on another ladder.

Lynch tips the ladder with Shotzi and Raquel over, then the ladder with Evans and Bliss over. Lynch climbs the ladder that was in between those two ladders but Liv stops her. Liv climbs another ladder but Becky kicks it over. Liv uses her leg to bounce back off the top rope and kick her ladder back up straight. Liv knocks Becky off her ladder. Liv then re-focuses and climbs up to take the briefcase for the win.

Winner: Liv Morgan

– After the match, Liv immediately begins crying as she clutches the briefcase while on top of the ladder. The music hits and we go to replays. Liv runs around the ring with the briefcase while the other competitors recover. Lynch is snapping at ringside, throwing a tantrum and screaming about how this was her match. Liv raises the briefcase in the air as fans cheer her on.

– Back from a break and we get a video for the next match.

WWE United States Title Match: Bobby Lashley vs. Theory (c)

We go back to the ring and out comes WWE United States Champion Theory as Mike Rome does the introductions. Theory takes his selfies and poses in the corner to mostly boos. Out next comes Bobby Lashley to a pop. Lashley poses on the stage and then heads to the ring as the pyro goes off. Theory taunts Lashley with the title in the middle of the ring now, getting in his face.

The bell rings and Theory poses to taunt Lashley. Fans chant “Bobby!” now. They lock up and Lashley easily shoves Theory across the ring. Theory rolls to the floor out of frustration as fans boo. Theory returns to the ring as fans chant for Lashley. Theory charges but Lashley easily sends him flying again with a big Spinebuster. Lashley charges but Theory retreats to the apron. Lashley rocks him and runs with a forearm to knock Theory off the apron, into the barrier.

Lashley goes to the floor and scoops Theory on his shoulders. Lashley tries to run Theory into the steel ring post but it’s blocked. Theory sends Lashley into the post and takes him down at ringside. Theory returns to the ring as the referee counts and fans boo. Lashley comes back at the 8 count but Theory rocks him and sends it back to the floor. Theory avoids the steel ring steps, leaps to the apron and kicks Lashley. Theory runs off the apron and Lashley catches him on his shoulders but they fall over and land awkwardly. Lashley scoops Theory on his shoulders again, then runs him into the ring post.

Lashley returns to the ring as fans chant his name. Lashley stalks Theory and charges but Theory rolls up in the fetal position, forcing Lashley to put his brakes on. Lashley works Theory over corner to corner now. Lashley mounts Theory in the corner with right hands but Theory counters and nails a running forearm. Theory goes on and drops Lashley with a left arm, then has some words with the referee. Theory stays on Lashley and works him over. Theory takes Lashley to the top and works him over. Theory leaps to the top rope for the springboard attack but Lashley counters and gets the upperhand, sending Theory to the mat. Theory counters and mounts Lashley with right hands. Theory shows off as fans boo him. The champ grounds Lashley with a headlock now as the referee checks on the challenger. Lashley fights up but Theory drops him again.

Theory grounds Lashley with another headlock. Lashley powers up but Theory blocks The Hurt Lock. Lashley with big now, sending Theory against the turnbuckles as fans cheer him on. Lashley keeps control and calls his shot. Theory escapes a move and retreats to the apron, then drops Lashley over the top rope. Theory rolls back in at Lashley but Lashley catches him and presses him high in the air. Lashley slams Theory for a close 2 count.

More back and forth between the two. Lashley gets sent face-first into the turnbuckle. Now Theory nails the rolling dropkick but Lashley still kicks out at 2. Theory looks a bit concerned but now he’s all smiles. Theory calls for The ATL but Lashley slides off his shoulders and rolls him for a close 2 count. Lashley catches Theory but Theory rakes the eyes and the referee didn’t see it. Theory takes Lashley out with a Spear, then goes for The ATL again. It’s blocked and Lashley applies The Hurt Lock again out of nowhere. Theory taps out for the title change.

Winner and New WWE United States Champion: Bobby Lashley

– After the match, Lashley celebrates as the music hits. He takes the United States Title and raises it int he air as fans cheer him on. We go to replays. Lashley drops to the mat on his knees and places the title in front of him as fans cheer him on.

– Sarah Schreiber is backstage with Liv Morgan, who is still clutching her briefcase. She immediately gets emotional again and talks about how she doesn’t want to mess this cash-in up. She says WrestleMania is sounding nice but for now she just wants to celebrate.

– Back from the break and we get a video package for the next match.

RAW Women’s Title Match: Carmella vs. Bianca Belair (c)

We go back to the ring and out first comes the challenger, Carmella. RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair is out next to a pop. We get formal ring introductions from Mike Rome.

The bell rings and they size each other up. Carmella charges but Belair goes behind and slams her to the mat. Belair slams Carmella gain and mounts her from the back. Carmella fights free with an elbow but Belair tosses her to the apron. Carmella poses and taunts Belair while Belair tells her to bring it. They go at it and Carmella superkicks Belair, then slams her. They shove each other a few times now.

Carmella with a knee to the gut and some trash talking while she’s down. Belair counters and does a cartwheel, then taunts Carmella from the second turnbuckle. Belair goes on and dropkicks Carmella, then tells her to kiss her backside again. Carmella fights back but Belair blocks her hurricanrana attempt and turns it into a backbreaker, then holds her up for another backbreaker. Carmella dodges the moonsault but Belair lands on her feet. Carmella rolls to the floor for a breather as the referee counts and fans boo.

Belair goes out and levels Carmella with a big shoulder as Carmella charged at her. They bring it back in and Carmella drops Belair over the top rope, then superkicks her in the head for a 2 count. Carmella argues with the referee, then unloads with lefts and rights in the corner as the referee counts. Carmella argues with him some more. Carmella with more offense and some showing off, then a Bronco Buster in the corner. Belair kicks out at 2. Carmella traps Belair in a modified Rings of Saturn now, kicking her while she’s int he hold. Belair kicks out at 2. Belair fights back in from the apron. Belair goes for a scoop slam but it’s countered and Carmella slams Belair by her hair.

Belair unloads with a comeback now as fans cheer her on. Belair with a long vertical suplex for a pop. Belair mounts Carmella with right hands in the corner now. She flips back and then levels Carmella with a big right hand when Carmella comes out of the corner. Belair charges but Carmella moves and Belair hits the ring post. Carmella rolls Belair out of nowhere for 2, and again. Carmella superkicks Belair in the head while she’s on one knee, then covers for another close call.

Carmella can’t believe it. Carmella yells at the referee some more, then yells down at Belair, slapping her around. Belair fights back and rocks Carmella, then scoops her for the KOD in the middle of the ring. Belair covers for the pin to win.

Winner: Bianca Belair

– After the match, Belair takes the title and celebrates as the music hits. We go to replays. Belair poses in the corner with the title now as fans cheer her on. Carmella suddenly comes from behind and slams Belair to the mat. Carmella then unloads on Belair while she’s down as fans boo. Carmella beats Belair up and then leaves. Carmella yells back at the ring while Belair slowly recovers. Fans boo Carmella as Belair’s music starts back up.

– Back from a break and we see how Logan Paul signed with WWE earlier this week. Paul sent a warning that he is coming for The Miz. Miz will respond to Paul on Monday’s RAW.

– We see footage recorded earlier today of Alexa Bliss walking backstage. She entered the locker room and Lilly has a bunch of her clothes and accessories set up. Bliss asks h er how she paid for it, and she used her WWE Credit One Bank Visa card. Bliss asks what Lilly bought for her. She opens a box and there’s a very small pair of roller skates. Bliss says thank you but advises Lilly to ask for her size next time.

Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles Match: The Street Profits vs. The Usos (c)

We go back to the ring and out come Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos – Jimmy Uso and Jey Uso. Michael Cole is at ringside with Graves and Pat McAfee. The Usos take the mic and cut a Vegas-style promo, declaring that their opponents are 2’s and they are the 1’s. Out next are The Street Profits – Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins. The Profits come through the crowd and they are riled up already.