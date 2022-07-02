Liv Morgan wins Money in the Bank
Liv Morgan is your new Women’s Money In the Bank briefcase holder.
Tonight’s WWE Money In the Bank Premium Live Event opened up with the Women’s MITB Ladder Match. Morgan defeated Raquel Rodriguez, Lacey Evans, Alexa Bliss, Asuka, Shotzi, and Becky Lynch to walk away with the briefcase. You can see clips from the match below.
Morgan can now cash-in the MITB contract for a guaranteed title shot of her choosing, at any time, any place, over the next year. This is her first time with the Money In the Bank briefcase.
