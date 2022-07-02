Liv Morgan cashes in MITB contract on Ronda Rousey

Liv Morgan is your new WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion.

Tonight’s WWE Money In the Bank Premium Live Event saw Ronda Rousey retain the SmackDown Women’s Title over Natalya. After that match, Liv ran down with her Money In the Bank briefcase, which she won in the opener, and cashed it in.

Morgan immediately kicked Rousey but Rousey took her down into an ankle lock. They tangled on the mat and Liv went for Rousey’s hurt knee, then rolled her up for the pin to win the title. Rousey and Morgan hugged after the win, and Rousey raised Liv’s arms in the air.

This is Morgan’s first title reign in WWE. Rousey’s first reign with the blue brand title began back at WrestleMania Backlash on May 8, where she defeated Charlotte Flair in an “I Quit” match. Rousey held the title for 55 recognized days.