Happy birthday Hitman
Happy 65th birthday to the best there is, the best there was and the best there ever will be, the Legendary Bret "The Hitman" Hart. Enjoy your day Sir. pic.twitter.com/zpboaLgFGH
— CauliflowerAlleyClub (@CACReunion) July 2, 2022
Let’s take a look at his impressive career and his accomplishments.
– 5x WWF champion
– 2x WCW world heavyweight champion
– 4x WCW United States heavyweight champion
– 1x WWE United States champion
– 2x WWF intercontinental champion
– 2x WWF tag team champion
– 1x WCW world tag team champion
– 2x King of the ring winner (1991,1993)
– 1x Royal rumble winner (1994)
– 2nd WWF triple crown champion
– 5th WCW triple crown champion
– 2x WWE hall of famer
PWI ACCOMPLISHMENTS
– Comeback of the Year (1997)
– Feud of the Year (1993) vs. Jerry Lawler
– Feud of the Year (1994) vs. Owen Hart
– Match of the Year (1992) vs. British Bulldog at SummerSlam
– Match of the Year (1996) vs. Shawn Michaels in an Iron Man match at WrestleMania XII
– Match of the Year (1997) vs. Stone Cold Steve Austin in a submission match at WrestleMania 13
– Most Hated Wrestler of the Year (1997)
– Most Inspirational Wrestler of the Year (1994)
– Stanley Weston Award (2003)
– Ranked No. 1 of the top 500 singles wrestlers in the PWI 500 in 1993 and 1994
– Ranked No. 4 of the top 500 singles wrestlers of the PWI Years in 2003
– Ranked No. 37 of the top 100 tag teams of the PWI Years with Jim Neidhart in 2003