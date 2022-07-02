Happy birthday Hitman

Jul 2, 2022 - by Steve Gerweck

Let’s take a look at his impressive career and his accomplishments.

– 5x WWF champion
– 2x WCW world heavyweight champion
– 4x WCW United States heavyweight champion
– 1x WWE United States champion
– 2x WWF intercontinental champion
– 2x WWF tag team champion
– 1x WCW world tag team champion
– 2x King of the ring winner (1991,1993)
– 1x Royal rumble winner (1994)
– 2nd WWF triple crown champion
– 5th WCW triple crown champion
– 2x WWE hall of famer

PWI ACCOMPLISHMENTS

– Comeback of the Year (1997)
– Feud of the Year (1993) vs. Jerry Lawler
– Feud of the Year (1994) vs. Owen Hart
– Match of the Year (1992) vs. British Bulldog at SummerSlam
– Match of the Year (1996) vs. Shawn Michaels in an Iron Man match at WrestleMania XII
– Match of the Year (1997) vs. Stone Cold Steve Austin in a submission match at WrestleMania 13
– Most Hated Wrestler of the Year (1997)
– Most Inspirational Wrestler of the Year (1994)
– Stanley Weston Award (2003)
– Ranked No. 1 of the top 500 singles wrestlers in the PWI 500 in 1993 and 1994
– Ranked No. 4 of the top 500 singles wrestlers of the PWI Years in 2003
– Ranked No. 37 of the top 100 tag teams of the PWI Years with Jim Neidhart in 2003

Post Category: News     Tags:

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Female of the Day

Valerie Loureda

view pictures
View All

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal