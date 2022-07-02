Brody King gets title shot against Jon Moxley

House of Black member Brody King won a 20-man battle royal on Rampage and became the new number one contender for Jon Moxley’s interim AEW World title.

The battle royal was held in two rings as Rampage was taped following Dynamite on Wednesday night. King eliminated Darby Allin to win the match.

Brody won’t have to wait long to get his title shot as AEW announced that he will be cashing in this coming Wednesday live on Dynamite. He becomes Moxley’s first challenger since he won the title at Forbidden Door, beating NJPW’s Hiroshi Tanahashi in the main event.

Whoever is the interim champion when CM Punk returns will have to go one-on-one with Punk to unify both titles.