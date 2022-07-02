Britt Baker talks about balancing AEW and dentistry

“Monday and Tuesday I’m at the dental office. On Tuesday, I’ll work as late as I possibly can, which is usually until around 4 or 5 p.m. Then I go home, grab my suitcase and go straight to the airport. Wednesday is when Dynamite airs, which is our main TV show. I’m usually up pretty late that night until about 2 a.m. on Thursday morning. I might get one or two hours of sleep before I have to catch the 5 or 6 a.m. flight back home to get to the dental office. I land at the airport, go straight to the dental office, and then I work all day until 7 p.m. at night. I’ll go home, eat and then find some time to train. I’m usually at the gym pretty late on Monday, Thursday and Friday. I keep very late training hours. On some Fridays I have to work at the dental office, but some days I don’t. That day is always a good day for me if I want to train in the wrestling ring or get a couple good workouts in, do some yoga or run a lot of errands. A lot of weekends I do appearances and signings. So I might leave home on Friday night, go do an appearance and then get home Sunday night. But every now and then, I get my weekends off, which is absolutely fantastic because I can finally catch up on the ton of laundry I’ll have sitting at home.”

source: melmagazine.com