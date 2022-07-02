Bobby Lashley wins the WWE U.S. championship

Bobby Lashley is your new WWE United States Champion.

The second match at tonight’s WWE Money In the Bank Premium Live Event saw Lashley defeat Theory to capture the WWE United States Title. Theory was the favorite to retain the title going into the match.

This is Lashley’s third reign with the United States Title. Theory began his first reign with the strap by defeating Finn Balor back on the April 18 RAW. Theory held the title for 74 recognized days.