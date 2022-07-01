WWE announces NFT drop for Money in the Bank

WWE announced the following today-

WWE’S NFT MARKETPLACE, MOONSAULT, DEBUTS PREMIUM LIVE EVENT COLLECTION FOR THIS WEEKEND’S “MONEY IN THE BANK,”

MARKING SITE’S SECOND DROP AND FEATURING ADDED UTILITY TO OFFICIAL DIGITAL GOODS COLLECTION JOINS WWE AND FOX ENTERTAINMENT’S BLOCKCHAIN CREATIVE LABS’ FIRST NFT DROP LAST MONTH FOR “HELL IN A CELL”

STAMFORD, Conn. and LOS ANGELES, Calif., July 1, 2022 — WWE’s official NFT marketplace, WWE Moonsault, today will debut its second official collection of WWE NFT Flips in advance of Saturday’s annual premium live event, MONEY IN THE BANK, featuring Superstars Seth “Freakin” Rollins, Becky Lynch, Omos, Liv Morgan, Drew McIntyre, Alexa Bliss and Riddle at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.

The limited-edition collection of WWE NFT Flips will feature a WWE Superstar tied to MONEY IN THE BANK and grant additional utility to holders. In the days after MONEY IN THE BANK, each “WWE NFT Flip” will transform to reveal a video highlight of the featured Superstar.

The WWE NFT Flips will be sold on Moonsault in Cases of three NFTs priced at $30 per Case. The three Flips contained within each Case will be randomized at minting. Moonsault’s inaugural collection, featuring 3,300 Cases holding more than 10,000 WWE NFT Flips for last month’s premium event, HELL IN A CELL, have already sold out. Moonsault is powered by Eluvio’s eco-friendly Content Blockchain.

WWE and BCL officially launched Moonsault on May 27 during SMACKDOWN on FOX, and promoted the debut across WWE and FOX media platforms, as well as on WWE Discord. The first 10,000 fans who created a wallet on the platform received a free Moonsault Genesis NFT, all of which were claimed within a few hours.

MONEY IN THE BANK streams live this Saturday, July 2, on Peacock.

ABOUT WWE

WWE, a publicly traded company (NYSE: WWE), is an integrated media organization and recognized leader in global entertainment. The Company consists of a portfolio of businesses that create and deliver original content 52 weeks a year to a global audience. WWE is committed to family-friendly entertainment on its television programming, pay-per-view, digital media and publishing platforms. WWE’s TV-PG programming can be seen in more than 1 billion homes worldwide in 30 languages through world-class distribution partners including NBCUniversal, FOX Sports, BT Sport, Sony India and Rogers. The award-winning WWE Network includes all live pay-per-views, scheduled programming and a massive video-on-demand library and is currently available in more than 180 countries. In the United States, NBCUniversal’s streaming service, Peacock, is the exclusive home to WWE Network. The Company is headquartered in Stamford, Conn.

Additional information on WWE (NYSE: WWE) can be found at wwe.com and corporate.wwe.com.

ABOUT BLOCKCHAIN CREATIVE LABS

Blockchain Creative Labs (BCL), a business and creative unit formed in 2021 by FOX Entertainment and its Emmy Award–winning animation studio, Bento Box Entertainment, provides content creators, IP owners and advertising partners end-to-end blockchain computer ecosystem solutions to build, launch, manage and sell Non-Fungible Token (NFT) content and experiences, and fungible tokens, as well as digital goods and assets. BCL also manages a $100 million creator fund, established by FOX Entertainment and Bento Box, which identifies growth opportunities in the NFT space. In August of 2021, Fox Corporation made a strategic investment in Eluvio, a global pioneer for managing, distributing and monetizing premium content via blockchain, that provides the underlying technology platform for BCL.