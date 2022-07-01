News on original plans for The Young Bucks at Forbidden Door

The recent AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door pay-per-view saw AAA & ROH World Tag Team Champions FTR capture the IWGP Tag Team Titles by winning a Winners Take All Triple Threat over the former champions, Jeff Cobb and Great-O-Khan, and the team of Rocky Romero and Trent Beretta. However, that was not the original plan for the IWGP Tag Team Titles.

A new report from the Wrestling Observer Newsletter notes that NJPW booker Gedo originally wanted AEW World Tag Team Champions The Young Bucks to also win the IWGP Tag Team Titles at Forbidden Door. The idea was to have a match with the AEW champions vs. the IWGP champions at Forbidden Door, with The Bucks taking home both titles.

It was noted that the plan was changed, and The Young Bucks were on board with that change with the idea that it’s a “cool story” for FTR to have the IWGP, ROH and AAA tag titles at the same time.

There is now a natural push to do The Young Bucks vs. FTR with all four titles on the line, and to push that as a unique match in pro wrestling history, but there’s no word yet on if this will happen.

The Young Bucks won the AEW World Tag Team Titles at the Road Rager edition of Dynamite on June 15, defeating Jurassic Express in a Ladder Match that was originally scheduled to be a Triple Threat with The Hardys, but changed due to Jeff Hardy’s DUI arrest earlier that same week. Instead of The Bucks vs. Khan and Cobb at Forbidden Door, the brothers ended up re-joining The Bullet Club that night to team with El Phantasmo for a six-man loss to Sting, Darby Allin and Shingo Takagi.