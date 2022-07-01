New Smackdown matches announced for tonight

WWE has announced two new matches for tonight’s Money In the Bank go-home edition of SmackDown on FOX.

A Battle of the Brands match has been announced with RAW vs. SmackDown MITB Ladder Match competitors. The match will feature Shotzi, Raquel Rodriguez and Lacey Evans vs. Asuka, Liv Morgan and Alexa Bliss.

WWE has also announced The Viking Raiders vs. The New Day for tonight’s show. This comes after Erik and Ivar returned to the blue brand last week, taking out The New Day and Shanky.

Below is the updated line-up for tonight’s SmackDown from the Footprint Center in Phoenix:

* The Viking Raiders vs. The New Day

* Battle of the Brands: Shotzi, Raquel Rodriguez and Lacey Evans vs. Asuka, Liv Morgan and Alexa Bliss

* A Money in the Bank Cavalcade with all MITB Ladder Match participants appearing – Shotzi, Raquel Rodriguez, Lacey Evans, Asuka, Liv Morgan, Alexa Bliss, Becky Lynch, Seth Rollins, Omos, Sheamus Drew McIntyre, Sami Zayn, and Riddle

* The final Men’s MITB Ladder Match spot to be filled, go-home build for Money In the Bank