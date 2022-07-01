New matches for Impact’s Against All Odds event

“Wildcat” Chris Harris is set to return to the ring at Impact Wrestling Against All Odds.

We noted before how the big ten-man match at Against All Odds was to feature Honor No More’s Eddie Edwards, Vincent, PCO, Matt Taven and Mike Bennett vs. Impact World Tag Team Champions The Good Brothers, The Briscoes and James Storm. However, The Briscoes were pulled from the match after a recent injury angle that saw HNM take them out. It was then announced that Storm, Doc Gallows and Karl Anderson would need to find new tag team partners. Harris had been rumored since he recently returned to Impact to work this HNM vs. Impact Originals storyline. In an update, it was confirmed on tonight’s go-home edition of Impact that Harris and Storm will reunite America’s Most Wanted at Against All Odds, teaming up with The Good Brothers in the main event. The fifth man will be Heath.

Tonight’s show saw The Good Brothers retain their titles over Vincent and PCO. After the match, HNM attacked Storm and The Good Brothers until Harris ran out, and had a staredown with Honor No More. Heath then ran out with steel pipes and the babyfaces beat down the Honor No More members. After the beatdown, a frustrated Storm questioned Harris’ actions. Harris later declared in a backstage segment that he is the fifth man, but Storm questioned his decision. Harris said he is in the best shape, physically and mentally, that he’s ever been in, and now it’s his time to get back in the ring. Storm agreed and said they began the journey together, so they will end it together. This will be Harris’ first official match since an indie show he worked in 2018, and the first time America’s Most Wanted is officially teaming up since December 2006, though they have made various appearances together in recent years. America’s Most Wanted held the NWA/TNA World Tag Team Titles on six occasions, and the WWC World Tag Team Titles in Puerto Rico once. Storm and Harris also feuded against each other after the AMW split.

The first-ever Dot Combat Match has been announced for the Countdown To Against All Odds event on Friday night. Impact Digital Media Champion Rich Swann will defend his title against Brian Myers in the Dot Combat Match during the Against All Odds pre-show. This will likely be a no DQ match of sorts. The Countdown To Against All Odds show will air live at 7:30pm ET via YouTube and Impact Plus.

It was also announced on tonight’s go-home show that the X Division Title will be defended at Against All Odds. Mike Bailey will defend against Trey Miguel, who defeated Steve Maclin, Chris Bey and Laredo Kid to become the new #1 contender. This will be Bailey’s first title defense since winning the strap in Ultimate X at Slammiversary on June 19, defeating Miguel, former champion Ace Austin, Alex Zayne, Andrew Everett, and Kenny King.

America’s Most Wanted isn’t the only tag team reuniting at Against All Odds as Alex Shelley and Chris Sabin of The Motor City Machine Guns will return to action together, going up against Ace Austin and Chris Bey of The Bullet Club. This will be the first standard tag team match for The MCMG since they defeated Bey and current IWGP World Heavyweight Champion Jay White back on the March 17 Impact, and then took a loss to Bey and White on the March 31 Impact.

The 2022 Impact Against All Odds event will air live this Friday, July 1 from Center Stage in Atlanta, GA. The event will air on Impact Plus and on YouTube for Ultimate Insiders members. Below is the updated card:

Impact World Title Match

Joe Doering vs. Josh Alexander (c)

Impact Knockouts World Title Match

Tasha Steelz vs. Jordynne Grace (c)

Impact X Division Title Match

Trey Miguel vs. Mike Bailey (c)

Raven’s Clockwork Orange House of Fun Match

Moose vs. Sami Callihan

Raven will appear live.

Honor No More (Eddie Edwards, Kenny King, Matt Taven, Mike Bennett, Vincent) vs. America’s Most Wanted (James Storm, Chris Harris), Heath, and Impact World Tag Team Champions The Good Brothers (Doc Gallows, Karl Anderson)

Chelsea Green and Deonna Purrazzo vs. Mickie James and Mia Yim

The Motor City Machine Guns (Alex Shelley, Chris Sabin) vs. The Bullet Club (Chris Bey, Ace Austin)

Countdown To Against All Odds Pre-show: Dot Combat Match

Brian Myers vs. Rich Swann (c)