New Japan announces lineup changes, The Sandman makes an appearance

– New Japan Pro Wrestling has announced some lineup changes for their upcoming New Japan Road Tour.

According to the promotion, Alex Coughlin has sustained an injury to his left calf, YOH has tested positive for COVID, DOUKI has been ruled out due to close contact with a confirmed COVID case, and Yuto Nakashima has sustained a left elbow injury.

– Hardcore legend The Sandman Appears On MLW Fusion, Shares Beer With Microman