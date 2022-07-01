Impact Wrestling Against All Odds 7/1/22

Motor City Machine Guns (Alex Shelley and Chris Sabin) vs. Bullet Club (Ace Austin and Chris Bey)

Motor City Machine Guns win after a really fun and fast paced match. Machine Guns hit a Double Seated Flatliner on Bey and Austin while Bey was sitting on Austin’s shoulders. Really great job by commentary meantiong that Bey and Austin may be doing a better job at being like the Guns than the Guns were. Near fall from a ‘Cradle Shock’ while Alex Shelley kept Austin on the apron only for Austin to push both of them into Sabin and Bey to break the fall was well timed and really made the audience believe the match was over. Crowd was really into this match.

Deonna Purrazzo and Chelsea Green vs. Mickie James and Mia Yim

Before the match begins both Green and Purrazzo instigate things with James and Yim and shoving ensues. The referee gets things unde r control and the match begins. Green and Purrazzo win it after they get a two on one advantage while Yim was on the outside recovering.

IMPACT X-Division Championship – “Speedball” Mike Bailey (c) vs. Trey Miguel

The match starts with Trey Miguel telling Bailey that he wanted to go and he wanted it right now and he agrees and then they begin picking up the pace of the match. Dive to the outside by Miguel.Miguel begins working on the leg of Bailey.’ Dragonsscrew’ by Bailey onto Miguel. both men are favoring their knees.”Backflip Knees’ to Miguel while he was laying on the apron.The crowd is chanting ‘ Fight Forever’. ‘Speedball’ Mike Bailey wins after he hits the ‘Flamingo Driver’. What a move.

Impact Knockouts World Tag Team Championship

Rosemary and Taya Valkyrie (c) vs The Influence (Gisele Shaw and Tenille Dashwood) w/ Madison Rayne