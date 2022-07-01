Brian Myers wins Digital Media championship

Brian Myers is your new Impact Wrestling Digital Media Champion.

Tonight’s Countdown To Against All Odds pre-show saw Myers defeat Rich Swann in a Dot Combat Match to capture the Impact Digital Media Title.

The Dot Combat Match featured the use of several weapons, including a computer monitor and mouse. The finish saw Myers hit Swann with a keyboard, then drop him with the Roster Cut for the pin to win the title.

This is Myers’ first run with the Digital Media Title, and he is just the fourth wrestler to hold the belt. Swann won the strap from the injured Matt Cardona on May 28 at The Wrestling Revolver’s Vegas Vacation event. Swann held the title for just 35 days. Cardona currently has the longest reign with the title at 127 days, which came after he defeated the inaugural champion, current Impact Knockouts World Champion Jordynne Grace, on the February 3 Impact show.

Stay tuned for more from Against All Odds. You can click here for our live coverage. Below are clips from the Dot Combat title change: