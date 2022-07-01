Belair and Morgan meet and greets in Las Vegas

WWE Superstars Bianca Belair and Liv Morgan will be doing two free meet and greets in Las Vegas ahead of Money In The Bank.

Belair will be at Topgolf tonight from 7PM to 8PM while Morgan will be at the same location tomorrow from 9:30AM to 10:30AM. These events are on a first come, first served basis and both are sponsored by C4 Energy. Both Superstars will be signing autographs and taking photos with fans.

The Street Profits appeared at the Money In The Bank store at the MGM Grand Hotel yesterday and U.S. champion Theory did this morning’s appearance.