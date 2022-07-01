AEW distributes health & wellness information to roster

AEW reportedly has a talent playbook with important information and resources to help with various potential issues.

A new report from the Wrestling Observer Newsletter notes that the talent playbook has been distributed to everyone. It includes information on AEW’s drug policy, their concussion protocol, hydration, and other items.

AEW also has a mental health resource available to all staff, and they have done training on concussions, hydration, and ways to maintain mental and physical health.

AEW President Tony Khan recently discussed the AEW wellness policy during the Forbidden Door media call. He confirmed that there is a wellness policy in place, and compared Jeff Hardy’s recent DUI and rehab situation to Jon Moxley’s recovery from last year.

“We have a wellness policy, but in the case of drinking, you have to be careful because 99% of the roster drinks responsibly and most people drink responsibly, as you see form advertisements on TV and billboards, that’s the number one thing they ask,” Khan said. “We have a wellness policy. As far as testing for alcohol after the shows, I think a lot of people drink after the show is over and I don’t have a policy about that other than we ask people to be safe and responsible.

“They are totally different things and it’s comparing apples and oranges when you mention the two things like they are the same. That’s why I handled them differently. We have a wellness policy in place and it covers these things, and that’s why we’re here to support somebody when they come to me and they say, ‘We have a problem.’ In Jon’s case, he went straight to it, jumped on it, checked himself into rehab because he had a problem. Jon [Moxley] could not be more responsible in what he did and we could not have been more supportive and there for him, I love him so much, having him back and on the pay-per-view, and looking the way he does and having his family healthy and happy. With Jeff [Hardy], it’s totally different. The way it went down is totally different and that’s why the statements and the way we handled the two things are different. In this case, I don’t think there is any comparison.”

AEW has not published their wellness policy for the public.