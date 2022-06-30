“Royal” Rampage to determine new #1 contender for AEW title

Friday’s Rampage will feature a battle royal spread over two rings where the winner will receive a title shot against Jon Moxley.

The 20-men competing will be Brody King, Dante Martin, Darby Allin, Dustin Rhodes, Frankie Kazarian, Hangman Page, John Silver, Keith Lee, Konosuke Takeshita, Matt Hardy, Max Caster, Orange Cassidy, Penta Oscuro, Powerhouse Hobbs, Ricky Starks, Rush, The Blade, The Butcher, Tony Nese, and Swerve Strickland.

The show is being called Royal Rampage and since it was taped following Dynamite, AEW will be making use of the two rings which were already set up for Blood & Guts.