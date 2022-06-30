Paige VanZant to fight at BKFC London event in August

AEW star Paige VanZant has been added to the line-up for the upcoming Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship London event taking place at the OVO Wembley Arena on Saturday, August 20.

The news was confirmed by BKFC President and CEO David Feldman during his visit to London this week. On Tuesday he chaired a kick-off press conference to officially launch the London event, BKFC’s first-ever venture to Europe.

“Paige VanZant will be the feature bout of the evening on this card. Paige VanZant will be having her third trip into the squared circle at Wembley Arena,” Feldman revealed.

It will be VanZant’s first time competing in the UK. News of her opponent for the August 20 London bout will be announced in the near future. VanZant is also expected to visit London in the coming weeks to host a press lunch with UK media.