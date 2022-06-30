Notes on Torrie Wilson, Julie Hart, Cody Rhodes, and Terry Funk
– Julia Hart was in action for last night’s edition of AEW Dark. It was her first match since she recently joined The House of Black at AEW Double or Nothing last month.
The #HouseOfBlack's newest member @TheJuliaHart takes on @MafiosaRossi next on #AEWDark! Don't miss the action from our 150th episode: ▶️ https://t.co/AsEmIcxXx5
Presented by https://t.co/T2ZZ2RWZaK pic.twitter.com/nl0F1PhLW9
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) June 28, 2022
Hart showed off her new look and ring attire for the match, which you can see below. She defeated Valentina Rossi via submission in a singles match.
Happy Birthday to one of the greatest pro wrestlers in history the Living Legend himself Terry Funk. The word legend gets thrown around to loosely now days without merit, but in Terry Funks case it fits PERFECTLY. Bow down to the Legend of THE FUNKER and Happy 78th to the man. pic.twitter.com/PrVP1nu9fK
— CauliflowerAlleyClub (@CACReunion) June 30, 2022
Happy Birthday to #AEW star @DaxFTR! pic.twitter.com/eejtu7dopf
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) June 30, 2022