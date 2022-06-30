Alan Angels explains departure from AEW

Alan Angels, the former Dark Order member who also went by the number 5, wrote on Twitter that as of today, he is a free agent and no longer part of All Elite Wrestling.

Angels said that he’s nothing but grateful for the two years he spent at AEW and he loves the company, calling it the best place ever to work.

“I got to wrestle some of the best wrestlers in the world on a weekly basis, as well as travel to some of the most amazing cities and meet some of the best fans in the world,” Angels said, adding that there are no hard feelings between himself and AEW President Tony Khan.

Noting that he would have loved to stay, he is still extremely excited about his future in the industry, adding that he’s only 24 and his career is just beginning.

“Now I get to show everyone how good I really am. I’m going to grind harder than I ever have before. I’m going to make as many towns as I can, meet as many fans as I can and wrestle as much as I can until I am considered one of the best going today,” Angels said.

He thanked the fans for their support and kind words and hoped that they will continue to follow his journey.