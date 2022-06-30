AEW Dynamite rating/viewership for this week

Wednesday’s live post-Forbidden Door and Blood & Guts edition of AEW Dynamite drew 1.023 million viewers on TBS, according to Nielsen via Showbuzz Daily.

This is up 16.51% from last week’s episode, which drew 878,000 viewers for the Forbidden Door go-home show.

This week’s Dynamite drew a 0.36 rating in the key 18-49 demographic. This is up 16.12% from last week’s 0.31 rating. This week’s 0.36 key demographic rating represents 470,000 viewers who watched the show from that 18-49 demo. This is up 16.34% from last week’s 404,000 18-49 viewers that the 0.31 key demo rating represented, according to Wrestlenomics.

Dynamite ranked #1 on the Cable Top 150 this week with the 0.36 rating in the 18-49 key demographic. This is even with last week’s #1 ranking.

Dynamite ranked #32 in viewership for the night on cable this week, tied with MSNBC’s 6am airing of Morning Joe, which also drew a 0.04 key demo rating for the #104 spot on the Cable Top 150. This is up from last week’s #38 ranking.

To compare, the 2021 Blood & Guts episode aired on May 5 and drew 1.090 million viewers with a 0.42 key demo rating.

Wednesday’s Dynamite marked the first time the show has gone back over the 1 million viewers mark since the March 23 show, which drew 1.046 million. This episode also drew the best key demo rating since only June 1, which was a 0.40 rating for the post-Double Or Nothing show. Dynamite had no sports competition this week. Wednesday’s Dynamite viewership was up 16.51% from last week, while the 18-49 key demo rating was up 16.12% from last week.

While Dynamite topped the Cable Top 150 for the night with the 0.36 key demo rating, Tucker Carlson Tonight on FOX News topped the night in viewership on cable with 3.184 million viewers, also drawing a 0.24 key demo rating for the #3 spot on the Cable Top 150.

The Price Is Right At Night on CBS at 9pm topped the night on network TV in viewership with an average of 3.586 million viewers, also drawing a 0.41 key demo rating. Mi Fortuna Es Amarte on Univision topped the night on network TV in the 18-49 key demographic with a 0.53 rating, also drawing 1.787 million viewers.

This week’s Dynamite viewership was up 15.86% from the same week in 2021. The key demo rating was up 2.85% from the previous year.

Wednesday’s post-Forbidden Door and Blood & Guts edition of AEW Dynamite aired live from the Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, and featured several happenings advertised ahead of time – fallout from Forbidden Door, a Christian Cage segment, Orange Cassidy vs. Ethan Page, AEW TBS Champion Jade Cargill defending against Leila Grey, Danhausen and two mystery partners vs. Max Caster and The Gunn Club, plus the Blood & Guts main event – The Blackpool Combat Combat Club & Friends (Claudio Castagnoli, ROH Pure Champion Wheeler Yuta, Interim AEW World Champion Jon Moxley, Eddie Kingston, Santana, Ortiz) vs. The Jericho Appreciation Society (Chris Jericho, Sammy Guevara, Jake Hager, Daniel Garcia, Matt Menard, Angelo Parker).

Below is our 2022 AEW Dynamite Viewership Tracker:

January 5 Episode: 1.010 million viewers with a 0.43 rating in the 18-49 demographic (TBS premiere episode)

January 12 Episode: 969,000 viewers with a 0.39 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 19 Episode: 1.032 million viewers with a 0.44 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 26 Episode: 1.100 million viewers with a 0.41 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Beach Break episode)

February 2 Episode: 954,000 viewers with a 0.35 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 9 Episode: 1.129 million viewers with a 0.41 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 16 Episode: 869,000 viewers with a 0.31 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 23 Episode: 1.010 million viewers with a 0.40 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 2 Episode: 966,000 viewers with a 0.35 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 9 Episode: 945,000 viewers with a 0.40 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Post-Revolution episode)

March 16 Episode: 993,000 viewers with a 0.38 rating in the 18-49 demographic (St. Patrick’s Day Slam episode)

March 23 Episode: 1.046 million viewers with a 0.41 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 30 Episode: 979,000 viewers with a 0.38 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 6 Episode: 989,000 viewers with a 0.38 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 13 Episode: 977,000 viewers with a 0.37 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 20 Episode: 930,000 viewers with a 0.37 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 27 Episode: 921,000 viewers with a 0.33 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 4 Episode: 833,000 viewers with a 0.32 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 11 Episode: 840,000 viewers with a 0.33 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 18 Episode: 922,000 viewers with a 0.33 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Wild Card Wednesday episode)

May 25 Episode: 929,000 viewers with a 0.35 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Third Anniversary episode)

June 1 Episode: 969,000 viewers with a 0.40 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Post-Double Or Nothing episode)

June 8 Episode: 939,000 viewers with a 0.34 rating in the 18-49 demographic

June 15 Episode: 761,000 viewers with a 0.28 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Road Rager episode)

June 22 Episode: 878,000 viewers with a 0.31 rating in the 18-49 demographic

June 29 Episode: 1.023 million viewers with a 0.36 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Blood & Guts, post-Forbidden Door episode)

July 6 Episode:

2021 Viewership Average: 891,810 viewers per episode

2021 18-49 Key Demographic Rating Average: 0.34 per episode

2020 Viewership Average: 810,755 viewers per episode

2019 Viewership Average: 903,333 viewers per episode