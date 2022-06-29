Santana injured during Blood & Guts

Santana suffered what looked like a knee injury during the main event of tonight’s Blood & Guts edition of AEW Dynamite on TBS.

The injury occurred when Santana’s left leg buckled as he was delivering a Uranage to Daniel Garcia. His leg was positioned awkwardly as he landed, then fell to the floor.

Santana was then checked out by ringside officials, and spent the rest of the time near the double cage, talking to the referees. He was taken away towards the end of the match, and helped to the back. Santana never returned to the match.

You can see clips of the injury below.

The Blood & Guts main event saw Santana, Claudio Castagnoli, Interim AEW World Champion Jon Moxley, Eddie Kingston, Ortiz and ROH Pure Champion Wheeler Yuta defeat Garcia, Chris Jericho, Jake Hager, Sammy Guevara, Angelo Parker, and Matt Menard. Castagnoli made Menard submit to the Sharpshooter, on top of the cage, while Kingston had Jericho submitting right next to him. There was continued tension between Kingston and Castagnoli after the match, but the show ended with the winners celebrating together on top of the cage, minus Santana.

You can click here for our full Blood & Guts Dynamite recap.

Santana has not commented on the injury as of this writing, and there’s been no official word from AEW, but we will keep you updated.

Below is the clip of what appears to be the Santana injury spot: