Pat McAfee says The Rock gave his blessings for the “millions” line

During The Pat McAfee show yesterday, the Smackdown commentator said that he got The Rock’s permission to use his “millions…and millions” line last week during the show to challenge Baron Corbin for a match at SummerSlam.

“In the wrestling world, when you say somebody else’s catchphrase, it’s kind of…you know…a thing,” McAfee said. “Also, don’t want to go too in the weeds here but did get permission beforehand from Dwayne Johnson to be able to say it.”

McAfee said he’s very, very, very grateful and thankful for The Rock to give him the okay to do it.

Johnson himself enjoyed McAfee’s interaction with the crowd last week and even tweeted about it.

“In front of the MILLIONS…. AAAAAND MILLIONS…. That’s good shit brother! Great promo, enjoyed watching this,” The Rock said, adding the hashtag #ISmellIt.