NXT viewership/rating for this week

This week’s live Great American Bash go-home edition of WWE NXT 2.0 drew 570,000 viewers on the USA Network, according to Nielsen via Showbuzz Daily.

This is down 10.51% from last week’s 637,000 viewers for the taped episode.

Tuesday’s NXT drew a 0.11 rating in the key 18-49 demographic. This is down 38.88% from last week’s 0.18 rating in the key demo. The 0.11 rating represents 143,000 18-49 viewers, which is down 39.14% from the 235,000 18-49 viewers that last week’s 0.18 key demo rating represented, according to Wrestlenomics.

NXT ranked #42 on the Cable Top 150 this week with the 0.11 rating in the 18-49 key demographic. This is down from last week’s #7 ranking.

NXT ranked #61 in viewership on cable this week. This is down from last week’s #58 viewership ranking.

Tuesday’s NXT drew the sixth-lowest total audience in the history of the show in the normal USA Network timeslot, and tied with 4 other episodes for the second-lowest key demo rating in the normal USA Network timeslot. It was a fairly normal night on TV with no major sports competition, but coverage of the January 6 hearing topped the usual cable news channels. This week’s NXT viewership was down 10.51% from last week, while the key demo rating was down 38.88% from last week.

This week’s NXT viewership was down 10.37% from the episode that aired one year ago, while the 18-49 key demo rating was down 15.38% from the show that aired one year ago.

CNN’s 1pm coverage of the January 6 hearing topped the day in the 18-49 demographic on the Cable Top 150 with a 0.35 rating, also drawing 2.647 million viewers. MSNBC’s coverage of the January 6 hearing topped the night on cable in viewership with 3.518 million viewers, also drawing a 0.21 key demo rating.

America’s Got Talent on NBC topped the night on network TV in viewership with an average of 5.982 million viewers. America’s Got Talent also topped the night on network TV in the 18-49 key demo with a 0.64 rating.

After two weeks of airing on a tape delay, this week’s NXT aired live from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, and featured a the following line-up advertised ahead of time – the final build for Great American Bash, Giovanni Vinci vs. Ikemen Jiro, Kiana James vs. Indi Hartwell, Sanga vs. Xyon Quinn, Cora Jade and Roxanne Perez vs. Katana Chance and Kayden Carter to determine new #1 contenders to NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne, Nikkita Lyons’ return from injury, new NXT UK Tag Team Champions Josh Briggs and Brooks Jensen addressing their title win, and a face-off between NXT Champion Bron Breakker and Cameron Grimes, which was the show-closing segment.

Below is our 2022 NXT Viewership Tracker, along with the Top 10 moments from this week’s show:

January 4 Episode: 685,000 viewers with a 0.16 rating in the 18-49 demographic (New Year’s Evil episode)

January 11 Episode: 647,000 viewers with a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 18 Episode: 587,000 viewers with a 0.11 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 25 Episode: 593,000 viewers with a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 1 Episode: 619,000 viewers with a 0.13 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 8 Episode: 400,000 viewers with a 0.07 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Syfy episode)

February 15 Episode: 525,000 viewers with a 0.11 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Vengeance Day Syfy episode)

February 22 Episode: 621,000 viewers with a 0.12 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 1 Episode: 551,000 viewers with a 0.13 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 8 Episode: 613,000 viewers with a 0.13 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Roadblock episode)

March 15 Episode: 624,000 viewers with a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 22 Episode: 628,000 viewers with a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 29 Episode: 626,000 viewers with a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 5 Episode: 631,000 viewers with a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Post-Stand & Deliver episode)

April 12 Episode: 610,000 viewers with a 0.12 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Title Tuesday episode)

April 19 Episode: 569,000 viewers with a 0.12 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 26 Episode: 577,000 viewers with a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 3 Episode: 661,000 viewers with a 0.13 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Spring Breakin’ episode)

May 10 Episode: 533,000 viewers with a 0.10 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 17 Episode: 601,000 viewers with a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 24 Episode: 551,000 viewers with a 0.13 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 31 Episode: 534,000 viewers with a 0.12 rating in the 18-49 demographic

June 7 Episode: 657,000 viewers with a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Post-In Your House episode)

June 14 Episode: 612,000 viewers with a 0.12 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

June 21 Episode: 637,000 viewers with a 0.18 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

June 28 Episode: 570,000 viewers with a 0.11 rating in the 18-49 demographic

July 5 Episode:

2021 Viewership Average: 665,807 viewers per episode

2021 18-49 Key Demographic Rating Average: 0.16 per episode

2020 Viewership Average: 698,623 viewers per episode

2019 Viewership Average: 785,307 viewers per episode