Notes on Booker T, Paige, and The Big Show

– As previously reported, former WWE Divas Champion Paige (aka Saraya Knight) announced earlier this month that her WWE deal is going to expire in early July, and she’ll become a free agent. WWE Hall of Famer Booker T spoke about what might come next for page on a recent edition of his Hall of Fame podcast. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc):

Booker T on if he wants to see her in AEW: “Yeah, I would. I would love to see Paige on a big stage if she’s going to do it here. If she’s not going to be in WWE, definitely, I could see Paige doing some really, really good stuff there [AEW], I really can. … I don’t look at Sasha the way I look at Paige, I look at those two totally different.”

His thoughts on Paige: “She’s a star, bonafide. Just that smile alone, I am serious, dog, that little dimple in between her chin … She’s money, so she could definitely make impact.”

– AEW star Paul Wight is set to star in Marcus. Wight plays Gus Hoffman in the film, which has been delayed a few times due to the COVID-19 pandemic but is now scheduled to be released in theaters on July 15th.

The movie plot, according to IMBD, is below, along with the trailer

“Marcus has a checkered past, but unexpected news brings an opportunity for him to right old wrongs and make amends. Marcus will have to face the consequences and overcome the greatest obstacle of all in order to find happiness: Himself”

