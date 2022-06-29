New matches announced for NXT Great American Bash

The full line-up of matches has been announced for next Tuesday’s WWE NXT Great American Bash episode.

Roxanne Perez and Cora Jade are the new #1 contenders to NXT Tag Team Champions Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne of Toxic Attraction. Tonight’s Great American Bash go-home edition of NXT 2.0 opened with Perez and Jade defeating Katana Chance and Kayden Carter in a #1 contender’s match. Perez and Jade will now challenge Toxic Attraction with the titles on the line at the NXT Great American Bash next Tuesday.

The Diamond Mine tension will come to a head next Tuesday at the Great American Bash.

WWE has announced that NXT Tag Team Champions The Creed Brothers will defend against Roderick Strong and Damon Kemp next Tuesday night. The tension between Strong, Kemp and the other members of The Diamond Mine has gone on for a few weeks now. Tonight’s go-home episode saw Strong team with The Creeds for a six-man loss to Joe Gacy and The Dyad after miscommunication between Strong and the champs. Strong later confronted The Creeds in a backstage segment and said they have left he and Kemp no choice but to teach them a lesson at Great American Bash next week, with the titles on the line.

NXT North American Champion Carmelo Hayes will also defend his title at Great American Bash, against Grayson Waller. Waller and Hayes have worked together as of late, but tonight’s go-home edition of NXT 2.0 saw Waller ask Hayes to sign some merchandise for his mother and friends back in Australia, who are allegedly big fans of The A-Champ. Hayes didn’t realize it at the time, but he was tricked into signing a contract for next week’s title match.

WWE has also announced Wendy Choo vs. Tiffany Stratton, plus Wes Lee vs. Trick Williams for next week’s special event. These two feuds have gone on for a few weeks, and now the rivals will meet at the Great American Bash.

The 2022 NXT Great American Bash will air next Tuesday, July 5 from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, FL. Below is the updated card:

NXT Title Match

Cameron Grimes vs. Bron Breakker (c)

NXT Women’s Tag Team Titles Match

Cora Jade and Roxanne Perez vs. Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne (c)

NXT Tag Team Titles Match

Roderick Strong and Damon Kemp vs. The Creed Brothers (c)

NXT North American Title Match

Grayson Waller vs. Carmelo Hayes (c)

Wes Lee vs. Trick Williams

Wendy Choo vs. Tiffany Stratton