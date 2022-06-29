Liv Morgan donating Cameo proceeds to The National Network of Abortion Funds

WWE Superstar Liv Morgan announced that for the month of July, she will be doing 100 Cameos with proceeds going towards The National Network of Abortion Funds.

“Please consider booking a cameo from me so we can ensure every woman around the world has a choice,” Morgan said in a tweet. Morgan, and the majority of the women in the industry who spoke publicly about the issue, were all against the overturning of Roe vs Wade.

The Cameos from Liv don’t come cheap though and each of them are going for $555. Morgan will be donating 100% of the proceeds to the cause. If she manages to sell all of them, Morgan will be donating a sum of $55,500.

WWE Hall of Famer Glenn “Kane” Jacobs came out in favor of the decision by the United States Supreme Court and was the target of many angry tweets. Former WWE CEO and President Linda McMahon also applauded the reversal, saying it was a historic day.

“After decades of fighting for innocent lives, the Supreme Court has overturned Roe v. Wade. Now, the decision of abortion will be returned to the states, where our pro-life fight will continue,” Linda tweeted.