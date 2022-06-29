John Cena comments on fan support

Veteran WWE Superstar John Cena took to Twitter this week with his first reaction since returning to WWE RAW on Monday’s show for his 20th anniversary celebration.

Monday’s Money In the Bank go-home edition of WWE RAW from Laredo, TX was the 20th anniversary celebration for Cena. He was greeted by the roster backstage as the show hit the air, introduced to the crowd and the roster by Vince McMahon for an in-ring promo, and he had various interactions with different WWE Superstars. Cena took to Twitter today and said he is overwhelmed by the support during WWE’s “#CenaMonth” campaign, adding that he will always give his best for his home – WWE.

“Overwhelmed with ALL the messages thru this month. Being at #WWERaw last night gave me an opportunity to show you how much YOU mean to me. Thank you @WWE for every chance you’ve taken on me, so I will continue to always give my best for my home, for my family, for US,” he wrote.

There’s no word yet on when Cena will return to the ring. He did not announce when he will be back in the WWE ring for a match, but he did say it will happen, and it will be more than one match when he does return, but he can’t say exactly when that will be. Cena has been rumored for a WWE SummerSlam feud with WWE United States Champion Theory and while they did have a backstage confrontation at RAW, seen below, there was no real build to an upcoming match.

As noted, Cena granted more Make-A-Wish Wishes while at RAW, and he is now approaching the major milestone of 700 Wishes granted, which no other celebrity is even close to reaching. You can click here for photos from Cena’s RAW wishes, along with WWE’s tribute to Cena’s work with Make-A-Wish.