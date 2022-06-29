Domestic violence case against Jake Atlas dropped

TMZ.COM is reporting that Jake Atlas is a free man after officials declined to prosecute him after police charged him with a misdemeanor domestic battery charge. As a result of this, his case has been dropped.

“From the investigation which has been made, it is the opinion of the writer that this case is not suitable for prosecution,” court records show. A hearing was set for Tuesday, which is now obviously canceled.

Atlas was arrested on May 23 when police officers responded to a domestic disturbance call at nearly 1AM. The incident happened the night before when Atlas was out drinking with friends and needed a lift back so he called his partner. According to the police report, after his partner arrived, Atlas wanted him to remain there drinking and then go home with another friend for more fun. An argument then erupted after Atlas was upset that his partner was showing more attention to their friend, rather than him, and became physically aggressive and attacked him. Atlas was arrested inside the apartment he shared with his partner after multiple attempts at trying to make him leave.

It was reported earlier this week that Atlas, who’s currently out recovering from a torn ACL, is not expected to return to AEW. He had two matches before sustaining the injury in a match against Adam Cole.