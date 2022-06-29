6/29/22 AEW Dynamite: Blood and Guts Coverage

The opening credits roll. Excalibur, Taz, and Tony Schiavone are on commentary from Detroit, Michigan.

—

Match #1 – Singles Match: Ethan Page (w/Dan Lambert) vs. Orange Cassidy

Before the match, Lambert says the Michigan Athletic Commission has rules and they are going to follow them. He says Chuck Taylor and Trent Beretta don’t have a manager’s license, and tells the referee to eject them from ringside. He does, and the match begins. Page drops Cassidy with a shoulder tackle, but Cassidy kicks up and drops Page with a dropkick. Cassidy goes for a bodyslam, but Page counters. Cassidy comes back with an arm-drag that sends Page to the outside, and then follows with a dive. Cassidy sends Page back into the ring and takes him down with a cross-body. Cassidy goes for the cover, but Page kicks out. Cassidy goes for another bodyslam, but Page blocks it and drops Cassidy with a shoulder tackle. Page delivers a body shot, and then slams Cassidy to the mat. Cassidy comes back with a roll-up for two, but Page comes back with a kick to the face. Lambert delivers a few of Cassidy’s devastating kicks to him on the outside and Page poses in the corner as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Page charges at Cassidy in the corner, but Cassidy dodges him. Page delivers a roundhouse kick and follows with a Brain Buster. Page goes for the cover, but Cassidy kicks out. Page goes for Ego’s Edge, but Cassidy puts his hands in his pockets to counter. Page delivers an elbow strike and goes for the Ego’s Edge again. Cassidy counters with a hurricanrana and goes up top. Page cuts him off with a slap and drops him with a power slam. Page goes for the cover, but Cassidy kicks out. Page delivers right hands on the mat and picks Cassidy up, but Cassidy counters with Stundog Millionaire. Cassidy goes for the bodyslam again, but Page counters. Cassidy delivers a spinning DDT and goes for the cover, but Page kicks out. Lambert gets on the apron, but Cassidy delivers some devastating slaps to him and then steals his orange juice. Page misses a right hand, and Cassidy delivers the Orange Punch. Cassidy spits the orange juice in Lambert’s face and then hits another Orange Punch on Page. Cassidy delivers the body slam and gets the pin fall.

Winner: Orange Cassidy

-After the match, Cassidy slowly kicks Page out of the ring, and then Best Friends come back to the ring to share a hug with him.

—

Schiavone interviews Christian Cage. Cage says he has been asked by upper management to apologize for the comments that he made about Jungle Boy’s family last week, specifically his father. Cage says he is sorry that Jungle Boy’s entire family isn’t dead and they had to witness him end Jungle Boy’s career two weeks ago. Cage then says everyone except Jungle Boy’s mom, and then makes the phone gesture with his hand and ear. Cage says the only thing Detroit has going for it is because it is this close to Canada. Cage says he did request a match this week, but he never said it was for him.

Match #2 – Singles Match: Luchasaurus (w/Christian Cage) vs. Serpentico

Luchasaurus delivers a headbutt and throws Serpentico across the ring. Luchasaurus slams Serpentico to the mat, and then applies the Snare Trap with a nerve hold, and Serpentico taps out.

Winner: Luchasaurus

-After the match, Cage tells Luchasaurus to go after Serpentico again. Luchasaurus pulls Serpentico out of the ring, and then drops him with a chokeslam on the floor.

—

Schiavone is backstage with the AEW TNT Champion, Scorpio Sky, and Wardlow. Sky says he knows Wardlow is feeling himself, but he is no security guard, he is the TNT Championship. Sky says the last time they fought, Sky pinned him in the ring. Schiavone says he thinks Sky had help last time, and Wardlow says he doesn’t care about that, and tells Sky to bring every member of American Top Team and he will beat all their asses and take the TNT title home with him. Sky then says Wardlow can have his title match next week in a Street Fight.

—

Match #3 – Trios Tag Team Match: Danhausen and FTR (Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood) vs. Max Caster and The Gunn Club (Austin Gunn and Colten Gunn) (w/Anthony Bowens and Billy Gunn)

Wheeler and Austin start the match, and they lock up. Austin takes Wheeler down and sends him to the corner. They lock up again and Wheeler applies a side-headlock. Austin turns it into one of his own, but Wheeler sends him off the ropes. Austin drops Wheeler with a shoulder tackle, and then trips him up as he runs the ropes. Wheeler comes back with a back body drop, and then delivers an Atomic Drop. Wheeler delivers a right hand, and then takes Austin down with an arm-brad. Harwood tags in and slams Austin into the corner. Harwood delivers chops and follows with a suplex. Harwood goes for the cover, but Austin kicks out. Wheeler tags back in, and then Danhausen tags in right after. Danhausen drops an elbow to Austin and goes for the cover, but Austin kicks out. Austin comes back with a knee lift and tags in Colten. Colten stomps Danhausen in the corner and continues to work him over as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Caster sends Danhausen into the corner. Caster delivers body shots, but Danhausen fights back and delivers a Northern Lights suplex. Colten tags in and throws him into a right hand from Caster. Colten delivers a dropkick and goes for the cover, but FTR break it up. Danhausen gets free from a suplex and tags in Harwood. Harwood delivers Austin and Caster with right hands, and then FTR drop Austin and Colten with a series of German suplexes. Wheeler sends Colten to the outside and takes him out with a dive. Harwood continues to deliver German suplexes to Austin, but Austin dodges a hip-toss and delivers a neck-breaker. Danhausen tags in and kicks Austin in the face. Danhausen goes for the GTS, but Billy gets in the ring. Bowens gets into the ring and has his crutch. Danhausen ducks and Bowens hits Austin. Harwood pulls Bowens out of the ring and Danhausen gets the pin fall.

Winners: Danhausen and FTR

-After the match, The Gunn Club and The Acclaimed argue with each other, and Billy ends up shoving Austin to the mat. Austin and Colten leave the ring as Billy stays with The Acclaimed.

—

Jay Lethal, Satnam Singh, and Sonjay Dutt cut a promo. Dutt says they are officially challenging Samoa Joe to put the ROH World Television Championship on the line against Lethal at ROH Death Before Dishonor on July 23rd.

—

Match #4 – AEW TBS Championship Match: Jade Cargill (c) (w/Kiera Hogan and Stokely Hathaway) vs. Leila Grey

They lock up, but Cargill delivers a few quick forearm shots. Cargill follows with knees to the midsection and then slams Grey to the mat. Grey comes back with a kick to the face and goes for a cross-body, but Cargill catches her and drops her with a fall-away slam. Cargill delivers an uppercut, but Grey comes back with a roll-up for two. Grey delivers a few forearm shots into the corner, and then follows with a running knee strike. Grey goes for a bulldog, but Cargill shoves her away and delivers the pump kick. Cargill delivers Jaded and gets the pin fall.

Winner and still AEW TBS Champion: Jade Cargill

-After the match, Cargill says she is tired of the fans and the women in the back bitching and moaning. She tells Stokely to find her some real competition, and Stokely says Cargill gave an opportunity to everyone in the locker room. Stokely says someone who doesn’t even work in AEW seized the moment. Stokely says Kris Statlander and Athena aren’t overlooked, but they’re just lazy. They both rush the ring and take out Hogan and Cargill. Grey comes back in and shoves Athena off the top rope, and then Hogan and Cargill come back and beat down Athena and Statlander.

—

The video package for Grand Slam airs. Dynamite: Grand Slam will take place on Wednesday, September 21st and Rampage: Grand Slam will take place on Friday, September 23rd.

—

The Young Bucks are backstage and says now there are only two. They say Adam Cole, Bobby Fish, and Kyle O’Reilly are injured, and not even Brandon Cutler is running the camera. They say they don’t have any friends left, except for their AEW World Tag Team titles. They say they heard Hirooki Goto and Yoshi-Hashi wanted a shot at them, and they can have a non-title match this Friday on Rampage.

—

Announced for Rampage this Friday:

-Royal Rampage: 20-man battle royal, with the winner receiving a shot at the Interim AEW World Championship

Participants: Adam Page, Brody King, Dante Martin, Darby Allin, Dustin Rhodes, Frankie Kazarian, John Silver, Keith Lee, Konosuke Takeshita, Matt Hardy, Max Caster, Orange Cassidy, Penta Oscuro, Powerhouse Hobbs, Ricky Starks, Rush, Swerve Strickland, The Blade, The Butcher, Tony Nese

-The Young Bucks vs. Hirooki Goto and Yoshi-Hashi

-Nyla Rose vs. Tony Storm

—

Jim Ross joins the commentary team for the main event, and the video package for the Blood and Guts Match airs.

—

Match #5 – Blood and Guts Match: Blackpool Combat Club (Claudio Castagnoli, Jon Moxley, and Wheeler Yuta), Eddie Kingston, Ortiz, and Santana (w/William Regal) vs. The Jericho Appreciation Society (Chris Jericho, Angelo Parker, Daniel Garcia, Jake Hager, Matt Menard, and Sammy Guevara) (w/Tay Conti)

Castagnoli and Guevara start the match. Castagnoli takes Guevara to the corners and delivers uppercuts. Guevara comes back with a few shots and climbs the cage, but Castagnoli climbs after him. Castagnoli pulls Guevara down on the ropes, but Guevara springboards on the ropes to get away. Castagnoli catches him and delivers more uppercuts, but Guevara comes back with a cutter. Guevara kisses Conti through the cage, but Castagnoli drops him and swings him a few times. Garcia enters the match and interrupts the swing. Garcia stomps on Castagnoli in the corner as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Guevara and Garcia double-team Castagnoli in the corner, but Yuta enters the match and drops Guevara with a leaping elbow strike. Yuta drops Garcia with a series of German suplexes. Guevara comes back, but Yuta drops him with German suplexes as well. Castagnoli delivers an uppercut to assist on the last suplex and then Yuta chokes Guevara with his shirt. Castagnoli throws Garcia across the ring and slams him into the cage. Hager enters the match as Castagnoli throws Garcia into the opposite cage. Hager takes down Yuta, and then gets face-to-face with Castagnoli. They exchange shots and Castagnoli delivers a springboard spinning uppercut. Garcia comes back and takes Castagnoli to the corner. Hager joins him, and then punches Yuta into the cage. Hager charges at Yuta, but Yuta dodges and kicks Hager in the chest. Yuta takes Hager down with a dropkick as Castagnoli beats down Guevara in the corner. Hager slams Castagnoli as Garcia comes back and double-teams Yuta with Guevara. Moxley enters the match and brings a chair with him. He throws it at Hager and clotheslines Guevara and Garcia in the corner. Moxley throws Guevara across the ring, and then wraps Garcia in the ropes and delivers cross-face shots. Castagnoli throws the chair down and drops Hager with a bulldog on it.

Moxley rakes Garcia’s face on the cage and Guevara gets dropped with a drop toe hold on the chair. Moxley stabs Garcia in the face with a fork and Castagnoli chokes Guevara over the ropes right in front of Conti. Garcia has been busted open and then Yuta drops him with a flying clothesline as Moxley was holding him up. Castagnoli picks Guevara up and Moxley drops him with a cutter. Yuta delivers a flying headbutt to Guevara and then follows with elbow strikes. Moxley does the same to Hager and Castagnoli does the same to Garcia as Parker enters the match. Parker runs from the Club as they try to surround him in both rings. Castagnoli catches him and drops him with a gut-wrench suplex. Yuta plants him with a Michinoku Driver, and then Moxley and Castagnoli deliver uppercuts. Castagnoli goes after Hager, but Hager comes back with a knee strike and clubs to the back. Hager slams Castagnoli on the chair, and Guevara and Parker come back and double-team Moxley. Garcia drops Yuta with a shotgun dropkick in the corner and Hager hits Castagnoli with the chair. Ortiz enters the match and drops Parker with a clothesline. He delivers clotheslines to Hager, Guevara, and Garcia, and another to Parker as the show heads to a commercial.