Tony Khan on Forbidden Door ticket sales/PPV buys

Sunday’s AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door pay-per-view apparently drew more than $6 million.

AEW President, CEO, General Manager & Head Of Creative Tony Khan took to Twitter and revealed that the inaugural Forbidden Door pay-per-view drew more than $1 million in ticket sales, and more than $5 million in pay-per-view buys.

“Thank you to everyone, especially wrestling fans around the world, who made last Sunday’s #ForbiddenDoor event a hit, with >$1 million in ticket sales + >$5 million on ppv! We’re back for Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite on @TBSNetwork @ 8pm ET/7pm CT/8pm PT #BloodAndGuts TOMORROW!,” Khan wrote.

It was reported earlier this week how Khan told reporters at the post-show media scrum that he believes Forbidden Door drew more than 100,000 pay-per-view buys, the goal he was hoping it would hit, along with more than $1.1 million in ticket sales.

“The show was a big success. We had ticket sales of over $1.1 million. I think it will be within literally thousands, just behind Double or Nothing, but right there, both over $1.1 million live ticket sales. The pay-per-view, I said if we hit 100,000 worldwide buys, I would feel it’s a big success and I feel very comfortable now, based on the early digital numbers, saying we did 100,000 buys and more. I feel great about that,” he said at the post-show media scrum.