News for tonight’s NXT episode

Tonight’s WWE NXT 2.0 episode will air live from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, with the go-home build for next week’s Great American Bash episode.

After airing on a tape delay for two weeks, NXT will return to its normal live timeslot tonight. The show will be headlined by a face-off between NXT Champion Bron Breakker and #1 contender Cameron Grimes, the return of Nikkita Lyons, and more.

WWE has announced the following line-up for tonight:

* Giovanni Vinci vs. Ikemen Jiro

* Kiana James vs. Indi Hartwell

* Sanga vs. Xyon Quinn

* Cora Jade and Roxanne Perez vs. Katana Chance and Kayden Carter to determine new #1 contenders to NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne

* Nikkita Lyons returns from injury

* New NXT UK Tag Team Champions Josh Briggs and Brooks Jensen will address their title win

* NXT Champion Bron Breakker and Cameron Grimes meet face-to-face

* The final build for Great American Bash