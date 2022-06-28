LIVE COVERAGE OF TONIGHT’S WWE NXT

– Tonight’s Great American Bash go-home edition of WWE NXT 2.0 opens live from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida. Vic Joseph welcomes us to the show. He’s joined at ringside by Wade Barrett.

#1 Contender’s Match: Katana Chance and Kayden Carter vs. Cora Jade and Roxanne Perez

We go right to the ring and out first comes Katana Chance and Kayden Carter as Alicia Taylor does the introductions. Cora Jade is out next on her skateboard, followed by Breakout Tournament winner Roxanne Perez. They head to the ring together. The winners of this match will become the new #1 contenders to challenge NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne at Great American Bash.

We see Toxic Attraction watching from up in their Toxic Lounge – Dolin, Jayne and NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose. Carter starts off with Jade and they lock up, going to the ropes and back off, then to a stalemate. They lock up again and trade holds, focusing on the arm. Carter taunts Jade with her back-side. Carter with a big arm drag and a chop. Jade fights back but Carter keeps coming with strikes. Carter tags out and hits a big arm drag out of the corner.

Chance comes in with the double team for a 2 count. Chance drops Jade on her face and shows off some for a pop. Chance goes on for another 2 count. Jade runs into a back elbow in the corner. Jade counters with a bridge for a 2 count. Jade kicks Chance in the face, then uppercuts her. Jade drops Chance and nails a running dropkick. Perez tags in and they double team Chance in the corner as Perez delivers two big uppercuts. Perez with a hurricanrana takedown into a 2 count. Perez takes Chance back down into an arm submission.

Fans rally now as Jade tags back in for the double team. Jade focuses on Chance’s arm, taking her back down for another 2 count. Perez tags back in for another quick double team. Perez takes Chance back down and grounds her. Toxic Attraction is not impressed. Chance fights out but Perez with another arm drag. Perez runs into a big boot. Carter tags in and kicks Perez from the apron. Carter with forearms to the chest, then a Uranage for a 2 count. Carter scoops Perez on her shoulders, drops her and tags in Chance for the senton for a 2 count. Chance grounds Perez now as the crowd rallies. Perez shoves Chance away but catches her on her shoulders and drops her throat-first over the top rope.

Jade tags in and they unload with double team offense. Chance kicks out at 2. Perez and Jade go for a double suplex but it’s blocked. Carter tags in and the two teams have words in the middle of the ring. They go at it and Chance gets sent out. Perez sends Chance out next. Perez runs but Carter levels her with a clothesline. Now Perez and Jade have been sent out to the floor. Chance and Carter stand tall in the ring as we go to a picture-in-picture commercial break.

Back from the break and Carter and Chance keep control, hitting a big double team on Perez for a close 2 count. Carter tags back in to focus on the leg of Perez. Carter with a Boston Crab now, tightening the hold and yelling at Toxic Attraction as they taunt her. Chance tags in and she also applies a Crab to Perez in the middle of the ring. Perez crawls to Jade but Chance pulls her back. Perez turns it into a 2 count on Chance. Perez blocks another Crab and tags in Jade. Chance also tags in but Jade runs wild and nails a hurricanrana, then knocks Chance off the apron.

Jade with an enziguri to Carter, then a high knee to the face against the ropes. Carter kicks out at 2. They get up and trade big strikes in the middle of the ring. They both collide with forearms and go down. Perez tags in and Carter goes to tag in as well but Chance is down off the apron. Carter counters Perez and drops her. Carter and Chance go for the top rope neckbreaker combo but Jade breaks it up out of nowhere. Perez follows up with Pop Rocks to Chance for the pin to win.

Winners and New #1 Contenders: Roxanne Perez and Cora Jade

– After the match, Perez and Jade stand tall as the music hits and we go to replays. Toxic Attraction taunts the #1 contenders from their lounge above the crowd. The title match is confirmed for Great American Bash.

– NXT Tag Team Champions The Creed Brothers and Ivy Nile are backstage warming up when Joe Gacy and The Dyad enter. Gacy says he comes in peace and he is compelled to tell The Creeds that if Roderick Strong doesn’t appreciate their brilliance, then he does, and he would welcome them into his family with open arms, just like he did with The Dyad. The Creeds aren’t sure how Gacy and The Dyad got into The Diamond Mine Dojo, but they are not sipping the Kool-Aid. They admit they argue at times, but The Diamond Mine is forever. Strong and Damon Kemp walk up now. Strong says Gacy is an idiot, and Diamond Mine is family, the strongest family in all of NXT, and they have no problem with showing how strong that bond is. Brutus Creed agrees and says whenever, wherever. Gacy says he’s sensing hostility and it’s not with him, it’s within Diamond Mine. Gacy says if Strong wants to prove their family is stronger, let’s see it tonight. Gacy walks off and The Diamond Mine slaps hands and they all hug. The Creeds and Nile walk off. Strong and Kemp stare at them and bump fists.

Giovanni Vinci vs. Ikemen Jiro

We go back to the ring and out comes Giovanni Vinci. He stops and poses for snapshots before we go back to commercial.

Back from the break and McKenzie Mitchell is backstage with Toxic Attraction. NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne downplay the performance put on by Cora Jade and Roxanne Perez, and say if Great American Bash is a repeat of tonight, then it will be an easy win for Toxic Attraction. NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose laughs at the idea of Perez saving her Breakout Tournament contract for her title and warns her not to. The returning Nikkita Lyons interrupts and says Perez never would’ve won the Breakout Tournament if she was in it. Lyons says she’s back in the ring tonight and her eyes are on Rose. Rose says all eyes are on her, all the time. They mock Lyons for wanting to “roar!” and Rose says if she wants to step in the ring with her tonight, they will find out who the queen of the jungle is. Toxic Attraction walks off. We go back to the ring and Ikemen Jiro is out as Vinci stares him down. The bell rings and Vinci shoves Jiro away as he looks to attack. They lock up and Vinci applies an armbar.

Vinci works on the arm but Jiro turns it around. Vinci takes Jiro down and steps on him. Jiro comes back and rocks Vinci but Vinci nails a big German suplex. Vinci with a big chop in the corner, and another, and another to knock Jiro down.

Jiro counters a slam and rocks Vinci a few times in the face. Jiro whips Vinci across the ring but it’s countered. Jiro kicks Vinci in the head and he goes down. Jiro springboards in from the apron but Vinci moves and Jiro lands hard.

Vinci springboards himself back in with a huge tornado DDT. Vinci stands tall and shows off, talking some trash to the camera now. Fans chant “holy shit!” it appears, but the chant was edited. Vinci with a big sitdown powerbomb in the middle of the ring for the pin to win.

Winner: Giovanni Vinci

– After the match, Vinci stands tall as the music hits and we go to replays. Vinci tells the camera that the NXT Great American Bash cannot happen without him. He smiles and poses for another snapshot.

– We see how Josh Briggs and Brooks Jensen became the new NXT UK Tag Team Champions last Thursday. Jensen, Briggs and Fallon Henley are walking backstage now. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and McKenzie is with Trick Williams and NXT North American Champion Carmelo Hayes. She asks about last week’s successful title defense over Tony D’Angelo. Hayes brags about being The A Champ and says he’s so exceptional, no one will ever get one over on him. Grayson Waller interrupts with a basketball and some other items. He wants Hayes to autograph the ball and some merchandise for his mom and his mates back home. Hayes hesitates but says Waller did do that thing to Solo Sikoa for him. Hayes signs the items, but he may have just signed a contract for a title match? Waller thanks Hayes and walks off. Hayes and Trick comment on how Waller is a good guy they trust.

– We go back to the ring and out come new NXT UK Tag Team Champions Josh Briggs and Brooks Jensen with Fallon Henley. They hit the ropes to pose as a “you deserve it!” chant starts up.

Brooks and Jensen are fired up about winning the titles. Briggs says they love to fight so they crossed continents and found the best NXT UK had to offer, and they put up a fight but they brought the fight right back to them and brought home the gold. A “USA!” chant starts up. They promise Ashton Smith and Oliver Carter a title shot when Smith recovers from his injury. Brooks talks about how he and Briggs first met, and Briggs put faith in him, and he thanks Briggs for choosing him and being his partner. Briggs is so proud of Jensen. Another “you deserve it!” chant starts up. Briggs says there’s just one thing left to do. Fallon says… drink some beer! The music interrupts and out comes Pretty Deadly – Elton Prince and Kit Wilson.

Prince and Wilson talk about how they made the NXT UK Tag Team Titles pretty but now they’ve been dirtied by smelly American trailer trash. The only thing Briggs smells is an Alabama ass kicking coming to Pretty Deadly. They say Briggs and Jensen don’t deserve the titles, as they’ve only lowered the bar and the prestige the titles once held. Pretty Deadly say they are the only ones who can restore that prestige as they held the titles for 287 days.

The two teams are in the ring now. Briggs says a lot of great teams have held these titles, but Pretty Deadly isn’t one of them. Briggs says they will be fighting champions here and in the UK, and Pretty Deadly can keep talking or we can fight right now. Briggs says actually they will make the decision for them… the champs attack Pretty Deadly and a brawl breaks out. Briggs and Jensen clear the ring of Prince and Wilson as fans cheer them on.

– We get a video package on NXT Champion Bron Breakker and his dominance now. He and #1 contender Cameron Grimes will meet face-to-face later tonight to hype their Great American Bash match.

Indi Hartwell vs. Kiana James

We go back to the ring and out comes Indi Hartwell. Back to commercial.