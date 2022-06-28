Impact headed to Dallas for “Lone Star Stampede” TV tapings

Jun 28, 2022 - by Steve Gerweck

The stars of IMPACT Wrestling are heading back to Dallas this August for a set of “Lone Star Stampede” television tapings.

IMPACT Wrestling took to social media this afternoon to make the announcement that they would be returning to Dallas on August 26 and 27.
Ticket info be released at a later date.

Post Category: News     Tags:

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Female of the Day

Miranda Morales

view pictures
View All

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal