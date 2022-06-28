Impact headed to Dallas for “Lone Star Stampede” TV tapings
The stars of IMPACT Wrestling are heading back to Dallas this August for a set of “Lone Star Stampede” television tapings.
IMPACT Wrestling took to social media this afternoon to make the announcement that they would be returning to Dallas on August 26 and 27.
Ticket info be released at a later date.
The television trucks of #IMPACTonAXSTV come to Dallas, TX as @IMPACTWRESTLING presents #LoneStarStampede, featuring all your favorite IMPACT stars in action!
Stay tuned for ticket information! pic.twitter.com/DjysBxBqB6
