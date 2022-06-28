Finalists for ESPY WWE Moment of the Year

WWE has announced the 16 finalists for the ESPYS WWE Moment of the Year award.

WWE released the following video of Matt Camp and Ryan Pappolla breaking down the entire bracket and reliving the memories from the past year. The Best WWE Moment will be determined bracket-style, with 16 moments competing for the award.

You can see the bracket below, along with the video from Camp and Pappolla. ESPN will present the 2022 ESPY Awards on Wednesday, July 20 at 8pm ET on ABC. You can cast your votes at this link.

BEST WWE MOMENT: MATCH 1

* Brock Lesnar wins Royal Rumble

* Bianca Belair wins RAW Women’s Championship at WrestleMania

BEST WWE MOMENT: MATCH 2

* John Cena returns at Money In The Bank

* Ronda Rousey returns 4 months after giving birth to win Royal Rumble

BEST WWE MOMENT: MATCH 3

* WWE welcomes back fans with full live crowd (Smackdown 7/16)

* Stone Cold stuns Vince McMahon, Austin Theory, and Pat McAfee on WrestleMania Night 2

BEST WWE MOMENT: MATCH 4

* Roman Reigns defeats Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania to win both the Universal & WWE Championship

* Cody Rhodes returns to WWE at WrestleMania

BEST WWE MOMENT: MATCH 5

* Big E cashes in Money In The Bank briefcase and wins WWE Championship (RAW 9/13)

* The Miz turns on Logan Paul at WrestleMania

BEST WWE MOMENT: MATCH 6

* Becky Lynch returns at SummerSlam

* Undertaker inducted into WWE Hall Of Fame

BEST WWE MOMENT: MATCH 7

* Edge defeats Seth Rollins in a Hell In A Cell match at Crown Jewel

* Wee man body slams Sami Zayn at WrestleMania

BEST WWE MOMENT: MATCH 8

* Brock Lesnar returns at SummerSlam to confront Roman Reigns

* Stone Cold returns to the ring to defeat Kevin Owens at WrestleMania