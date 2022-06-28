Dana Brooke recovering from car accident

Current WWE 24/7 champion Dana Brooke revealed on Twitter that she missed yesterday’s Raw due to being involved in a bad car accident.

Brooke said the accident happened last week but offered no details on what happened apart from saying she is now doing good and will be back in no time.

“Much love to the #wweuniverse for the support & love, standing up for me,” she wrote. “I really appreciate the love & couldn’t ask for better fan support.”

Brooke has been getting a bit of a push lately on WWE television and she also has a win against Becky Lynch under her belt, even though it did involve some assist from Asuka.