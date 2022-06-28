All Elite Wrestling is coming to San Diego.

Warner Bros Discovery is set to have a big presence at the upcoming San Diego Comic Con that runs from Thursday, July 21 to Sunday, July 24. AEW will be hosting a panel during the con, which will feature stars like CM Punk, Darby Allin, Bryan Danielson, and more.

Although the time and date have yet to be revealed, the panel is titled AEW: Heroes & Villians. You can read more about the panel below.

From SDCC Blog:

AEW: Heroes & Villains — Join some of the biggest stars of TBS’ AEW: Dynamite and TNT’s AEW: Rampage as they take the San Diego Comic-Con stage for the first time to give a ringside view of the wildly popular wrestling promotion. The Q&A will feature a conversation with AEW stars CM Punk, Jade Cargill, Darby Allin, Orange Cassidy and Bryan Danielson, and will be moderated by AEW commentator Excalibur. This discussion will dig into the heroes, villains, and championship quests through the eyes of the biggest names in wrestling. AEW: Dynamite airs every Wednesday from 8-10 p.m. ET on TNT and attracts the youngest wrestling audience on television; the fight-forward show AEW: Rampage airs every Friday from 10-11 p.m. ET. Follow the fandom on Twitter and Instagram at @AEW and @AEWonTV.