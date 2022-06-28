6/28/22 AEW Dark Results
Excalibur and Taz are on commentary from Orlando, Florida.
- Willow Nightingale defeated Ashley D’Amboise
- The Factory (Aaron Solo and Nick Comoroto) (w/QT Marshall) defeated Knull and Matt Vandagriff
- Matt Sydal defeated Jake Something
- Athena defeated Amber Nova
- Dante Martin defeated Lucky Ali
- Julia Hart defeated Valentina Rossi
- Fuego Del Sol defeated Marcus Kross
- Dark Order (10 and Evil Uno) defeated The Wingmen (JD Drake and Ryan Nemeth)
- Ariya Daivari defeated Caleb Konley
- ROH Pure Championship Match
Wheeler Yuta (c) defeated Tony Nese (w/Smart Mark Sterling)