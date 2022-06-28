6/28/22 AEW Dark Results

Jun 28, 2022 - by Michael Riba

Excalibur and Taz are on commentary from Orlando, Florida.

  1. Willow Nightingale defeated Ashley D’Amboise
  2. The Factory (Aaron Solo and Nick Comoroto) (w/QT Marshall) defeated Knull and Matt Vandagriff
  3. Matt Sydal defeated Jake Something
  4. Athena defeated Amber Nova
  5. Dante Martin defeated Lucky Ali
  6. Julia Hart defeated Valentina Rossi
  7. Fuego Del Sol defeated Marcus Kross
  8. Dark Order (10 and Evil Uno) defeated The Wingmen (JD Drake and Ryan Nemeth)
  9. Ariya Daivari defeated Caleb Konley
  10. ROH Pure Championship Match
    Wheeler Yuta (c) defeated Tony Nese (w/Smart Mark Sterling)

Post Category: AEW, News, Results     Tags: , ,

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Female of the Day

Miranda Morales

view pictures
View All

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal