Updated card for Against All Odds

The big 10-man tag team match at Impact Wrestling’s upcoming Against All Odds event has been changed.

Impact originally announced Honor No More (Eddie Edwards, Matt Taven, Mike Bennett, Vincent, Kenny King) vs. James Storm, The Briscoes and Impact World Tag Team Champions The Good Brothers for Against All Odds. However, Impact did an injury angle where Honor No More took out The Briscoes following the six-man match on Thursday’s show. Scott D’Amore later announced that The Briscoes will not be cleared to compete at Against All Odds, so now Storm, Doc Gallows and Karl Anderson must find two partners to team up with against Honor No More.

There’s no word yet on who will be teaming with Storm and The Good Brothers.

On a related note, Impact has announced Mickie James and Mia Yim vs. Chelsea Green and Deonna Purrazzo for Against All Odds.

The 2022 Impact Against All Odds event will air live on Friday, July 1 from Center Stage in Atlanta, GA. The event will air on Impact Plus and on YouTube for Ultimate Insiders members. Below is the updated card:

Impact World Title Match

Joe Doering vs. Josh Alexander (c)

Impact Knockouts World Title Match

Tasha Steelz vs. Jordynne Grace (c)

Raven’s Clockwork Orange House of Fun Match

Moose vs. Sami Callihan

Honor No More (Eddie Edwards, Kenny King, Matt Taven, Mike Bennett, Vincent) vs. James Storm, Impact World Tag Team Champions The Good Brothers and two partners TBA

Chelsea Green and Deonna Purrazzo vs. Mickie James and Mia Yim