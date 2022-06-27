Three new champions crowned at Forbidden Door

Three new champions were crowned at the Forbidden Door pay-per-view last night in Chicago.

FTR continued their impressive tag team run by taking hold of the IWGP Tag Team titles after they defeated The United Empire and Roppongi Vice in a three-way match which also had FTR’s ROH Tag Team titles up for grabs.

PAC, who was one of the underdogs, became the inaugural All-Atlantic champion when he beat Miro, Malakai Black, and Clark Connors of NJPW in a four-way match for his first gold in AEW.

And last but certainly not least, Jon Moxley became the first two-time AEW World champion when he won the vacant Interim AEW World title against Hiroshi Tanahashi in the main event. Tanahashi was supposed to wrestle CM Punk for the title but Punk’s injury forced a change in the main event. Moxley will now eventually meet CM Punk to unify the titles once Punk is cleared to compete again.