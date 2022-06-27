ROH debuts new logo, Death Before Dishonor announced for July

Ring of Honor returns on pay-per-view on Saturday, July 23 at the Tsongas Center in Lowell, Massachusetts, with Death Before Dishonor. This is the first show since the Supercard of Honor during WrestleMania weekend.

Tickets for the show go on sale on Friday, July 8 at 10AM ET at ROHTix.com starting from $29 plus fees.

The company also revealed the new logo, which is different than the one which was filed with the United States Patent and Trademark Office in May. The new logo is similar to the one they used between 2004 and 2011.