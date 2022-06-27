Note on Claudio Castagnoli’s AEW debut
During the Media Scrum after last night’s PPV in Chicago, Tony Khan mentioned that Claudio Castagnoli was originally planned to debut at Death Before Dishonor.
He also revealed that Ring of Honor Death Before Dishonor will be taking place July 23rd.
Welcome to the team, @ClaudioCSRO!
Claudio Castagnoli is ALL ELITE!
See you this Wednesday Night for #AEWDynamite #BloodAndGuts!
Thank you to everyone all around the world who watched #ForbiddenDoor tonight!
