Note on Claudio Castagnoli’s AEW debut

Jun 27, 2022 - by Steve Gerweck

During the Media Scrum after last night’s PPV in Chicago, Tony Khan mentioned that Claudio Castagnoli was originally planned to debut at Death Before Dishonor.

He also revealed that Ring of Honor Death Before Dishonor will be taking place July 23rd.

