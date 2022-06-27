Mercedes Martinez documentary in the works

She’s had a documentary crew following her for the last three years and hopes to have the film released sometime next year. Highlights from the interview are below.

Says a documentary about her life is in the works:

“Right now we’re working on a documentary. It’s been almost three years in the making. They came down to AEW. They did film a lot of stuff, backstage stuff, my story on the road, even on personal stuff. It’s stuff that no one ever knows about.

Hopeful it will come out next year:

“But it’s going to come out, hopefully next year, through Amazon and the production with Warner Media. It’s a big thing that people can see the backstory of Mercedes.”