Kris Statlander on working with Anna Jay, slapping Stokely Hathaway, more

In an interview with Jaychelle Nicole (via Fightful), Kris Statlander spoke about her relatively new team with Anna Jay and how she is trying to get her to open up more. She also commented on slapping Stokely Hathaway last week. Here are highlights:

On working with Anna Jay:

“So yeah, Anna, I love Anna so much. We don’t always team together all the time. But the few times that we do I have this thing where I always try and bring people out of their comfort zone a little bit as we all should, you know, test the waters with people. It really only works well if you really trust the person. Like if Anna trusts me, it’ll work well. And I think she’s opening up a little bit more and getting more comfortable. And she’s still so new. And she’s still learning and I mean, we’re all learning all the time. I’m not saying I’m like this, like a 20-year veteran or whatever. I’ve only been doing this for like six years. Yes, six years. So I’m not like I’m still pretty young in the business compared to a lot of other people. But if she does come to me for advice, I will always be there to help her out. And I have before whether I’m involved in her match or whatnot. I’m always open to helping out people that want advice or just need a little something. I like to be there for anyone that wants me.”

On possibly aligning with Willow Nightingale:

“I hope so considering that we said that we had her on our side. So, it’d be great if she were able to join us. So yeah, I really hope that you know if there ever comes a time to do maybe we gotta take down Jade and The Baddies all together as a group. I do hope that she’s one that’s on our side. She’s someone that I’ve known for a very long time, way before AEW, so I love working with her.”

On slapping Stokely Hathaway:

“I mean, I saw him as I was getting ready to run out. I saw him walking down there. And I was like, ‘Oh, he deserves it because he’s annoying that he had it coming.’ So, I guess you can say, sort of planned it as in like, we all want to. But, just when the opportunity arrives. Oh, it was gonna happen for sure.”